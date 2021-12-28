Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Tests: Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni’s record in IND vs SA Centurion Test

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Tests: Rishabh Pant reaches milestone of 100 Test dismissals during Boxing Day Test match at Centurion.

During the third day of the ongoing India versus South Africa first Test match at SuperSport Park in Centurion, India’s wicketkeeper- batter Rishabh Pant has reached a rare milestone by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper (men) to reach 100 Test dismissals.

It happened in the 47th Over of the South African innings, when Pant took a regulation catch off Mohammad Shami to get rid of the set Temba Bavuma (52), to add to the woes of the home side.

With this catch, it took the 24-year-old to reach the milestone in just his 26th Test match and has, in the process eclipsed former India captain MS Dhoni by becoming the fastest wicketkeeper to achieve the feat.

Dhoni had scalped his 100th Test dismissal from behind the stumps in his 36th Test match for India.

A century of dismissals for @RishabhPant17 from behind the stumps in whites👏👏 He becomes the fastest Indian wicket-keeper to achieve this feat.#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/6pHpfnLDO1 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2021

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Tests

Before this, the record (for quickest 100 dismissals in Tests for India) was jointly held by MS Dhoni and Wriddhiman Saha who had achieved the feat in 36 Tests each in Indian colours. Kiran More (39 Tests), Nayan Mongia (41 Tests), and Syed Kirmani (42 Tests) are the next three wicketkeeper-batters to follow in the list.

As far as the all-time list of most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Tests are concerned, the former Proteas wicketkeeper Mark Boucher tops the chart with 555 dismissals in 147 Tests for South Africa.

Below him are Australia’s Adam Gilchrist (416 dismissals in 96 Tests), Ian Healy (395 dismissals in 119 Tests), Rod Marsh (355 dismissals in 96 Tests), and India’s MS Dhoni (294 dismissals in 90 Tests).

List of most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in Tests (top 10)

Position Player Country Matches Innings Dismissals Catches Stumping 1 Mark Boucher South Africa 147 281 555 532 23 2 Adam Gilchrist Australia 96 191 416 379 37 3 Ian Healy Australia 119 224 395 366 29 4 RW Marsh Australia 96 182 355 343 12 5 MS Dhoni India 90 166 294 256 38 6 Brad Haddin Australia 66 128 270 262 8 7 Peter Dujon West Indies 81 150 270 265 5 8 APE Knott England 95 174 269 250 19 9 Bradley-John Watling New Zealand 75 127 265 257 8 10 Matt Prior England 79 146 256 243 13

