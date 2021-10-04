Most dot balls in IPL 2021: Who has bowled maximum number of dot balls in Indian Premier League 2021?

Most dot balls in IPL 2021: Seven fast bowlers and three spinners are among the Top 10 bowlers with most dot balls in IPL 2021.

There is no hiding to the fact that bowlers have dominated the batters in the ongoing second leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. Pitches at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium have been on the slower side which has made shot-making a tough job.

A total of seven fast bowlers and three spinners are among the Top 10 bowlers with most dot balls in IPL 2021. Although nothing can be compared to wickets in other formats, T20 is an exception where a dot ball has it in it to hold more importance than a wicket on multiple occasions.

While two bowlers each from defending champions Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders are in this list, there isn’t any bowler from Rajasthan Royals.

Barring Bangalore pacer Harshal Patel, Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh, Royals all-rounder Chris Morris and MI spinner Rahul Chahar, all other bowlers from the Top 10 highest wicket-takers are also among the bowlers with most dot balls this season.

Great feeling to contribute to the team’s win again. A professional effort by the boys today. We march on! 👊🏼😇 pic.twitter.com/rwzfGgguJE — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) September 29, 2021

Mumbai pacer-duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan and Punjab Kings pacer Mohammed Shami are the bowlers who had featured in the same list (dot balls) last season as well.

Most dot balls in IPL 2021