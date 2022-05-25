Most dot balls in IPL 2022: Most dot balls bowled and played in 2022 IPL

Most dot balls in IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals’ pacer Prasidh Krishna has bowled the most dot balls, whereas Jos Buttler has played the most.

IPL 2022 has reached its playoff stages and just three more matches are remaining in the tournament. Gujarat Titans have qualified for the final by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier-1 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The Eliminator match will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, and the loser of that match will play Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier-2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Most dot balls in IPL 2022

Rajasthan Royals’ pacer Prasidh Krishna has bowled the most dot balls in IPL 2022. He has bowled 170 dot balls this season, where he has scalped 15 wickets this season at an average of 32.60. Krishna conceded 18 runs in the last over in Qualifier-1, but he has bowled with great accuracy this season.

Gujarat Titans’ Mohammad Shami has bowled 160 dot balls, and he is at the 2nd position in bowling the most number of dot balls. Shami has been brilliant this season, where he has scalped 19 wickets at a brilliant strike-rate of 18.00.

Prasidh Krishna’s partner Trent Boult is at the 3rd position in bowling the most number of dot balls (146 balls). The KKR duo of Umesh Yadav and Sunil Narine completes the top-5 list.

Rank Bowler Overs Dots Wickets Average S/R 1 Prasidh Krishna 58.3 170 15 32.60 23.40 2 Mohammad Shami 57 160 19 23.94 18.00 3 Trent Boult 54 146 14 32.14 23.14 4 Umesh Yadav 48 143 16 21.18 18.00 5 Sunil Narine 56 142 9 34.66 37.33

Eyeing a big score 👀 A @josbuttler show on the cards tonight at the Eden Gardens? 🤔#TATAIPL | #GTvRR pic.twitter.com/93CUHtYFfE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 24, 2022

Jos Buttler is the highest run-scorer of IPL 2022, but he has played the most dot balls as well. He has played 197 dot balls this season, which is the most in the tournament. Buttler has scored 718 runs this season at an average of 51.28, whereas his S/R has been 148.34.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ishan Kishan are at the 2nd and 3rd position with 141 and 140 dot balls, respectively this season. Both the southpaws open for their respective sides. KL Rahul and Faf du Plessis are the other two batters in the top-5 list of the most dot balls faced this season.

Rank Batter Dot Balls Runs Innings Average S/R 1 Jos Buttler 197 718 15 51.28 148.34 2 Shikhar Dhawan 141 460 14 38.33 122.66 3 Ishan Kishan 140 418 14 32.15 120.11 4 KL Rahul 134 537 13 53.70 135.26 5 Faf du Plessis 132 443 14 34.07 130.67

