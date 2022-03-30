Most maiden overs in IPL: 2 maiden over in IPL bowlers list

Most maiden overs in IPL: RCB’s Harshal Patel put on display a fantastic spell of fast bowling versus KKR in IPL 2022.

During the sixth match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Dr DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Mumbai, KKR came up with an embarrassing show with the bat, bundling out at 128 in 18.5 Overs after being invited to bat first post losing the Toss.

The Shreyas Iyer-led batting unit struggled from the early stage of their innings itself, after being reduced to 44/3 after the end of the Powerplay.

The batters, however, despite wickets tumbling at regular intervals, continued to bat in an ultra-aggressive manner, sometimes at the expense of some mindless slogging, and eventually finding themselves reeling at 101/ 9 in mere 14.3 Overs. Had it not been for the last batting pair of Umesh Yadav (18 off 12) and Varun Chakaravarthy (10 off 16) – who added 27 runs for the final wicket, the Knights would have been wandering around to hide their faces in embarrassment.

Pacer Harshal Patel (4-2-11-2) and leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (4-0-20-4) were the pick of the bowlers for the RCB, with the former bowling the rarest of the rare two consecutive maidens in the IPL and the T20 format.

Most maiden overs in IPL

The record for bowling the most maiden Overs in IPL is held by former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar, who bowled 14 maiden Overs across 119 IPL games for the Punjab, Bangalore, Hyderabad and the Gujarat-based franchises.

Placed at the second spot is another former India pacer Irfan Pathan, who had bowled 10 maiden overs across 101 innings while playing for the Punjab, Delhi, Pune, Hyderabad and Chennai-based franchises in the IPL.

Dhawal Kulkarni, Lasith Malinga, and Sandeep Sharma jointly fall next in the list, with 8 maiden Overs each under their belt in their IPL career.

2 maiden over in IPL bowlers list

Harshal Patel, while also getting rid of Sam Billings (14 off 15) and the ever dangerous Andre Russell (25 off 18) as well, became only the second bowler to bowl two consecutive maidens in an IPL encounter as well.

Interestingly, the only other instance of a bowler coming up with a rare effort as such is his fellow pacer in the team Mohammed Siraj, who also bowled consecutive maidens against KKR, at Abu Dhabi during the 2020 edition of the league.

Most maiden overs bowled in an IPL innings:

2 – Mohammed Siraj

2 – Harshal Patel Both of them did it for RCB against KKR.#IPL2022 #RCBvKKR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) March 30, 2022

