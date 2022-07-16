Most ODI runs for Bangladesh: Full list of batters with most runs in ODI for Bangladesh

Most ODI runs for Bangladesh: Bangladesh are on the cusp of an ODI series clean sweep against the West Indies at the Providence Stadium.

During the third ODI of the ongoing Bangladesh tour of West Indies at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, the Bangladeshi spinners managed to tighten the noose around the Windies batters for the third successive time this series, to leave them staring at a highly probable 0-3 defeat in the three-match ODI series.

While it was the pair of Mehidy Hasan and Nasum Ahmed during the first two ODIs, it was left-arm spinner Taijul Islam today, who bagged a five-wicket haul, to restrict West Indies for a paltry 178 in 48.4 Overs.

A win for Bangladesh today would not only help them clean sweep the ODI series, but also extend their winning streak against the Windies in One-Dayers to 11 matches.

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal, who has given his team fine starts in all the three ODIs of the ongoing series, also happens to be Bangladesh’s leading run-scorer in the 50-Over format history.

Having made his ODI debut in the year 2007, the left-handed Tamim has played a total of 228 ODIs – the second-most for Bangladesh in history presently after Mushfiqur Rahim.

Off these matches, he has batted in 226 innings to amass 7,930 runs at an average of 37.05, with the help of 53 half-centuries and 14 centuries.

Also, Tamim happens to be Bangladesh’s most successful captain in the format, with a winning percentage of 60.86.

Most successful ODI captains for 🇧🇩 (in terms of winning percentage)- 60.86% – Tamim Iqbal (14 wins in 23 ODIs)

58.13%- Mashrafe Mortaza (50 wins in 88 ODIs)

46.93%- Shakib Al Hasan (23 wins in 50 ODIs)

42.02%- Habibul Bashar (29 wins in 69 ODIs)#WIvBAN — Imran Hasan (@Imranhasan02) July 14, 2022

