Weather in Guyana today 3rd ODI: Guyana cricket stadium weather forecast WI vs BAN at Providence Stadium

Weather in Guyana today 3rd ODI: The SportsRush brings you the weather forecast of the 3rd ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh.

West Indies and Bangladesh will take on each other in the 3rd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana. Bangladesh are aiming to complete a white-wash, whereas the hosts will play for respect.

Bangladesh lost the T20Is, but they have been brilliant in the ODIs so far. The slow pitch of Guyana has been assisting the spinners of the visitors, and they have taken full advantage of it. West Indies, on the other hand, have been struggling with both and ball in the series so far.

This is the last match of the tour, and both sides would want to end it with a victory. However, the weather will again be looked at with keen interest in this match.

Rains are quite common at this time of the year in the Caribbean, and the eyes again will be on the rain gods during the 3rd ODI between West Indies and Bangladesh in Guyana. The rain halted the first ODI match between both sides, and there were overcast conditions in the 2nd ODI as well.

The weather forecast of the 3rd match is not looking promising as well with heavy rain forecasted throughout the day. According to Accuweather, the chances of rain will range from 49-65% during the match hours, so there are a lot of chances of rain hampering the proceedings. The rain is forecasted ahead of the toss as well.

The temperature will range from 26-28 degrees Celsius, with the humidity going as high as 82%, so there will be hot and humid conditions in the match, and it definitely won’t be easy for the players on the field.

With overcast conditions, and predicted rain breaks in mind, the DLS can certainly play a big part in this match. Both teams would want to bowl first after winning the toss.