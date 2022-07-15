Province Stadium pitch report WI vs BAN 3rd ODI: West Indies vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI Guyana pitch report

Province Stadium pitch report WI vs BAN 3rd ODI: Having already lost the series, it is all about pride for the Windies in their last ODI.

In what had been a challenging tour of the Caribbean so far for Bangladesh with series losses in the Test and the T20I format, Tamim Iqbal’s men have finally found their groove in the 5o-Over format with back-to-back thumping wins, which have helped them take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

With an eye on a clean sweep, they would give it their all in the final match of their all-format tour as well, to extend their ten-match winning streak against the Windies in the ODI format.

West Indies, on the other hand, continue to pile on their woes in the ODIs, having not only lost 10 off their 14 matches this year, but also not managing to get the better of Bangladesh in the format since December 2018.

Remember when Australia would play the West Indies at the WACA in the 80s/90s. Bangladesh at Guyana’s glue pit is a new entry in the genre. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) July 13, 2022

Province Stadium pitch report WI vs BAN 3rd ODI

The Bangladeshi spin-bowling duo of Nasum Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan have just not let the Windies batters get off the hook, courtesy of some tight, disciplined bowling on the spin friendly Guyana pitch.

Expect a similar sort of a surface yet again at the Province stadium today, akin the first two ODIs.

Having said that, the conditions for batting haven’t been that challenging either, as the Bangladesh batters have shown during the two ODIs albeit while chasing.

If the Windies batters manage to get out of their shells against the spinners post the mandatory powerplay, their batting firepower can overwhelm the best of bowlers on any given day.

All in all, the batters are likely to find it tough with the spinners operating, but some intent full batting might turn the tables as well.