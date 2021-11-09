Most runs in T20 World Cup 2021: Who is the highest run-scorer of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Most runs in T20 World Cup 2021: With the semi-finals approaching, let’s have a look at the top-10 run-scorers of the tournament.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 has reached its business end, four teams have been confirmed for the semi-finals. England and New Zealand will face off in 1st semi-final, whereas Pakistan will take on Australia in the second.

With only a single score of 200+ in the tournament (India vs Afghanistan), it’s clear that the bowlers have dominated so far. The pitches have been slow, whereas the bowlers have also been gritty in the tournament so far.

In the list of leading run-scorers, the top-order players have certainly dominated over others. Let’s have a look at the top-10 run-scorers of the tournament.

Most runs in T20 World Cup: Babar Azam leads the table

It is worth noting that there are quite a few players from the qualifying teams in the top-10 list. The teams played four extra qualifying games before the Super-12 and that gave them an edge.

However, Babar Azam currently leads the run-scoring chart, whereas Jos Buttler is at the second position. Azam has scored 264 runs at an average of 66.00, whereas he has also scored four half-centuries. Buttler has scored 240 runs at an average of 120.00, whereas he is the only centurion of the tournament.

264 Runs

4 50’s in 5 Innings

5 wins out of 5 So far so great for @babarazam258 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/GjAYUHGbQw — Gray-Nicolls (@graynics) November 8, 2021



Sri Lanka’s Charith Asalanka makes the top-3 with 231 runs at a strike-rate of 147.13. The most surprising inclusion has been Namibian all-rounder David Wiese.

KL Rahul is the only Indian to make the list, whereas David Warner is the only Australian. Both of them picked up pace in the latter stages of the tournament. Apart from Babar Azam, Rizwan is the other Pakistani to make the top-10 list. The presence of Richie Berrington is a huge sight for Scottish fans.

Top-10 highest run-scorers list:-