Bowling helmet Rishi Dhawan: Punjab Kings all-rounder dons rare bowling face shield in IPL 2022 match vs CSK

Bowling helmet Rishi Dhawan IPL 2022: The all-rounder from Punjab Kings has put a new equipment to the cricketing map.

During the 38th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Punjab Kings all-rounder Rishi Dhawan celebrated his IPL comeback by picking the wicket of an in-form batter in Shivam Dube.

Dhawan, who had conceded 86 runs in 12 overs that he bowled in the powerplay across 10 innings in the first phase of his IPL career between 2013-2017, was introduced into the bowling attack as a first-change bowler in the powerplay by PBKS captain Mayank Agarwal.

Dhawan, who conceded 11 runs off as many deliveries in his first IPL match in six years, saw Dube playing on a delivery to his stumps after scoring 8 (7).

Coming in to bat at No. 5 with his team needing more than 11 runs per over to win the match, CSK batter Ambati Rayudu did attack Dhawan by hitting a four and a six in his third over but the right-arm bowler perhaps did his job on the back of bowling figures of 3-0-24-1.

Bowling helmet Rishi Dhawan

Dhawan, 32, also allured attention at the Wankhede Stadium tonight by becoming the first cricketer to introduce a bowling helmet in the IPL. Fielding without one, Dhawan put on a rare cricket equipment upon his introduction into the attack.

More of a face shield to prevent himself from facing any injury on the face whilst bowling, one expects more bowlers around the world to follow suit especially in the shortest formats.

While veteran Royal Challengers Bangalore wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik wears an unusual batting helmet, illustrious umpire Bruce Oxenford wears a face protection guard while umpiring.