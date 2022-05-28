Most sixes in an IPL season by a player: Most sixes in IPL by a player in one season

Most sixes in an IPL season by a player: Chris Gayle smashed 59 sixes in the 2012 season, which is the highest by any player in a season.

Indian Premier League has reached its business stage and Gujarat Titans will face Rajasthan Royals in the tournament’s final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 29 May 2022.

This season has been a brilliant one for the batters, where a total of 1996 fours and 1054 sixes have been smashed in the tournament so far. Jos Buttler has been leading the run-scoring and wicket-taking charts this season.

Most sixes in an IPL season by a player

Chris Gayle is a T20 legend, and it is interesting that his name features thrice in the list of top-5 six hitters in a single season. In 2012, Chris Gayle was at his very best when he smashed 59 sixes in the campaign. Gayle scored 733 runs at an average of 61.08, whereas his S/R was 160.74.

In 2013, Chris Gayle smashed 51 sixes, which is the third most sixes in a single IPL season. He scored 708 runs at 50.00, where he also created the record for the fastest century in a T20 match and the highest individual T20 score. Chris Gayle’s name again features at the number five spot for his 2011 season, where he smashed 44 sixes in the season.

😱 175 runs

💥 17 sixes

💯 in 30 balls#OnThisDay in 2013 for @RCBTweets, Chris Gayle smashed the fastest-ever T20 hundred, the highest score in T20 history, and broke the record for most sixes in a T20 innings. That’s why they call him the Universe Boss! pic.twitter.com/YNB58FqUTH — ICC (@ICC) April 23, 2019

Kolkata Knight Riders’ all-rounder Andre Russel was at his very best in the 2019 season. He smashed 52 sixes in that season, which features at the number two spot in the list of most sixes in a season. Russel scored 510 runs at an astonishing average of 56.66, whereas his S/R was 204.81.

The current 2022 season has been a brilliant one for Rajasthan Royals’ batter Jos Buttler, who is leading the orange cap race. He has smashed 45 sixes in the season so far, and he is at the fourth position on the list. He has scored 824 this season at an average of 58.85.