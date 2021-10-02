Most sixes in IPL 2021: Who hit most sixes in IPL 2021?

Most sixes in IPL 2021: Despite the presence of many low-scoring matches, batters have somehow managed to hit a lot of sixes in IPL 2021.

Irrespective of the extent of intrigue created by a low-scoring T20 match, nothing but watching mammoth sixes gets the adrenaline going among fans in the most real and consistent of ways.

Being played on comparatively slower surfaces at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Dubai International Cricket Stadium and Sharjah Cricket Stadium, the ongoing second leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League hasn’t witnessed high-scoring contests which are normally seen in an IPL season.

Having said that, batters have managed to come to terms with the pitches and hence have adjusted accordingly to still hit sixes to all parts of the ground. Much like IPL 2020, the number of sixes this season appear to be on the lesser side as what used to be the case in previous years.

Punjab Kings captain Lokesh Rahul (20), who regained the Orange Cap after scoring his 26th IPL half-century against Kolkata Knight Riders last night, has also scored the most number of sixes this season till now. Rahul, who still has a minimum of three more matches to play, needs four more sixes to better his performance in this facet from last year.

In this season’s list, Rahul is followed by Chennai Super Kings opening batter Faf du Plessis (17) and Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson (17). While Rahul finished IPL 2021 at the seventh position in the same list, du Plessis was way below at No. 18. Samson, on the other hand, was just behind Mumbai Indians batter Ishan Kishan who had scored the most number of sixes last season.

Apart from Rahul and Samson, Mumbai vice-captain Kieron Pollard is the only other player who is present among Top 10 six-hitters of both the season of the biggest T20 tournament.

Most sixes in IPL 2021