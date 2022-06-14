Most sixes in Test cricket: Ben Stokes number of sixes in Test matches

Most sixes in Test cricket: Ben Stokes smashed his 96th six of his test career in the 2nd test against New Zealand.

The 2nd test match between England and New Zealand in Trent Bridge has reached a thrilling stage. England got a target of 299 runs in a minimum of 72 overs, and they lost a few wickets early. However, the duo of Ben Stokes and Jonny Bairstow are playing some aggressive cricket to get a result in the match.

England’s captain Ben Stokes smashed the 96th test six of his career on the ball of Tim Southee. He came down the pitch and smashed a six-over-long-off. He is at the fifth position in the list of most sixes in test cricket.

Most sixes in Test cricket

England test team’s head coach Brendon McCullum has smashed the most number of sixes in test cricket. The former New Zealand captain has smashed 107 sixes in his career. It is interesting that McCullum broke the record of the fastest hundred in a test match in his last test match. McCullum has scored 6453 test runs at 38.64, courtesy of 12 centuries.

Australia’s former premier wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist is at the second position in hitting the most sixes in a test match. Gilchrist, who has scored 5570 test runs for Australia has smashed 100 sixes in his Test career. The southpaw was famous for his aggressive batting, and he smashed 17 test centuries.

Whatever the outcome of this test, it’s great to see a captain throw caution, and a draw, to the wind. Sport is for entertainment and even if it goes tits up for @benstokes38 this refreshing attitude is great for the sport and its spectators. 👏🏻 — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) June 14, 2022

West Indies’ T20 star Chris Gayle has been no less with the red-ball as well. He has smashed 98 sixes in 103 test matches, and he is the only player in history to hit a six on the very first ball of the test. The West Indian ace has scored 7214 test runs with the help of 15 centuries.

South Africa’s legendary all-rounder Jacques Kallis has some incredible numbers under his belt, and he smashed 97 sixes in his career. Kallis, who was exceptional with both bat and the ball has scored 13289 test runs with the help of 45 test centuries.