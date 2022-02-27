Most T20 matches played by a player: Full list of most capped players in T20Is

Most T20 matches played in international cricket: The Indian captain has created another milestone in the shortest format tonight.

India captain Rohit Sharma has become the most capped T20I player currently taking part in his 125th T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala. Sharma, 34, has surpassed veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik (124) in topping the list of most matches played in T20Is.

Sharma is among a total of 10 players who have played more than 100 T20Is. Other than Sharma, former captains Mahendra Singh Dhoni (98) and Virat Kohli (97) have played the maximum number of T20Is among Indian players.

Having scored 3,308 runs in 116 innings at an average and strike rate of 32.75 and 139.87 respectively with the help of four centuries and 26 half-centuries, Sharma is also the highest run-scorer in the format.

Leading India for the 28th time in T20Is, Sharma has also kick-started his full-time captaincy career on a successful note.

Full list of most capped players in T20Is

The list of most capped player in T20Is comprises of two cricketers each from Pakistan, New Zealand and Ireland. The Top 10 also includes a player each from India, England, Bangladesh and West Indies.

125 – Rohit Sharma (India).

124 – Shoaib Malik (Pakistan).

119 – Mohammad Hafeez (Pakistan).

115 – Eoin Morgan (England).

113 – Mahmudullah (Bangladesh).

112 – Martin Guptill (New Zealand).

110 – Kevin O’Brien (Ireland).

102 – Paul Stirling (Ireland).

102 – Ross Taylor (New Zealand).

101 – Kieron Pollard (West Indies).

Most T20 matches played by a player

Unlike T20Is, West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has a substantial lead to his name in the list of most T2os played by a cricketer. Primarily known for being archetype T20 players, as many as five West Indian cricketers feature in the list of Top 10 most capped players in T20s.

581 – Kieron Pollard.

522 – Dwayne Bravo.

472 – Shoaib Malik.

463 – Chris Gayle.

411 – Ravi Bopara.

398 – Andre Russell.

391 – Sunil Narine.

382 – Ryan ten Doeschate.

380 – Daniel Christian.

377 – Sohail Tanvir.