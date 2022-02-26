Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International: Rohit Sharma captaincy stats

Rohit Sharma captaincy record in T20 International: The new Indian skipper has now won three consecutive T20I series under his captaincy.

During the second T20I of the ongoing Sri Lanka’s tour of India at the HPCA stadium in Dharamsala, team India cruised through to a 7-wicket victory against their Asian rivals to go 2-0 up and take an unassailable lead in the 3-match T20I series.

Courtesy of yet another blistering knock from Shreyas Iyer (74* off 44) and his involvement in two half-century stands alongside Sanju Samson (39 off 25) and Ravindra Jadeja (45* off 18) for the 3rd and 4th wicket respectively, Rohit Sharma’s men won the encounter with 17 deliveries to spare en route their chase of 184.

Iyer’s innings, which was laden with 6 Fours and 4 Sixes, rightfully earned him the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

As far as Rohit Sharma is concerned, the 34-year-old’s dream run continues unabated ever since he has taken charge as the regular captain of the Indian team in November 2021.

Rohit has, post today’s victory, won his third consecutive T20I series as full-time skipper of the side. He won 3-0 against New Zealand post the T20 World Cup last year, then prevailed over the West Indies 3-0 again a few days ago, and has now taken a 2-0 lead with a match yet to go in the ongoing series.

Thus, Rohit Sharma has now won 8 consecutive T20Is since taking charge, and 11 overall White-ball encounters, including a 3-0 series victory against the Windies in the ODI series as well.

Overall, the Mumbai Indians skipper up till now, boasts of a rare record of 13 consecutive wins (from 2019-22)- the most by any Indian captain ever in International Cricket history.

Most consecutive wins by an Indian captain in international cricket: 13 – Rohit Sharma in 2019-22

12 – Rohit Sharma in 2018#INDvSL — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 25, 2022

Most consecutive wins in T20Is: 12 – Afghanistan

12 – Romania (Still ongoing)

11 – Afghanistan

11 – Uganda

11 – India (Still ongoing)*#INDvSL — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) February 26, 2022

Rohit has now also led India to 16 wins in 17 home matches in the shortest format and has become the most successful International T20I captain.

Before tonight’s victory, ‘Hitman’ was tied alongside Kane Williamson and Eoin Morgan for the record of most victories as captain at Home. He now has three more T20I victories than Virat Kohli and six more than MS Dhoni at Home venues.

Overall, he has led Team India in a total of 27 T20Is, winning 23 of them with a winning percentage of 85.18%. In the ODI format, the right-hander has led the team to 11 victories across 13 matches.

