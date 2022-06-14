Most Test runs in 2022: Highest runs in Test cricket in 2022

Most Test runs in 2022: Three out of five top run-scorers in Test cricket this year are English cricketers.

With the year 2022 about to touch its halfway mark, it is an apt time to analyse which batters have called the shots in the best possible manner this year especially in Test cricket.

England, who have already played seven Tests this year, have three out of the Top Five highest run-scorers in the form in 2022. While it is no surprise that Australia batter Usman Khawaja continues to enjoy the top spot after making an outstanding Test comeback last summer, Bangladesh wicket-keeper batter Liton Das at the third spot also speaks highly about the kind of year he’s had with respect to red-ball cricket.

With England scheduled to play five more Test matches this summer, expect more players from their setup dominating the charts across divisions. The same will provide enough opportunities to in-form batters namely Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes to further strengthen their positions in the below mentioned list.

This has got to be one of the greatest free tickets in the history of sport. What an extraordinary feat from Bairstow and Stokes. — Richard Osman (@richardosman) June 14, 2022

Having scored three Test centuries this year, Bairstow already has the second-highest number of centuries in 2022. However, he has really benefited from playing a titular role in recording the highest successful run chase at Trent Bridge against New Zealand on Tuesday.

As far as Indian cricketers are concerned, their highest Test run-scorer in 2022 is wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant (329) followed by the likes of Ravindra Jadeja (201), Virat Kohli (189), Shreyas Iyer (186) and Hanuma Vihari (184). As for India, they are scheduled to play a lone Test in England next month.

