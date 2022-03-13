Usman Khawaja century list: Full list of Usman Khawaja Test centuries

Usman Khawaja century list in Test cricket: The Australian batter is in vicinity of posting his highest Test score today.

Australia batter Usman Khawaja has crossed the 150-run mark for the third time in Test cricket in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Karachi.

Resuming from his overnight score of 127*, Khawaja scored just 28 runs in the morning session on Day 2 even as his team scored 81 runs in 27 overs losing nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (38) in the process.

In addition to getting his eye in, Khawaja’s cautious approach has also taken him closer to his career-best score of 174 (239) against New Zealand in Brisbane over six years ago. In what was his maiden Test century, Khawaja should be able to add another 20 runs post lunch on Sunday to make his 11th Test century a memorable one.

As far as the first session on Sunday is concerned, Khawaja scored a delightful flick off Pakistan speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi for a boundary in the first few minutes. Another boundary for Khawaja came in the form of an outside edge off all-rounder Faheem Ashraf. Other than these two fours, Khawaja has mostly dealt in singles and doubles at the National Stadium today.

Lunch on day 2 – @Uz_Khawaja is on wicket for 406* minutes now, this is longest innings (in terms of minutes) by any Australian batsman at National Stadium. Previous was Bob Simpson, 405 minutes in 1964. #PAKvAUS — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) March 13, 2022

With Lyon and Travis Head finding boundaries with ease, brisk run-scoring wasn’t really a concern for Khawaja. Instead, the 35-year old player had the cushion of taking his time to prepare for what could even be a maiden Test double century. Assuming that the same happens, Khawaja will become only the sixth Australian batter to score a double century in the sub-continent.

Usman Khawaja century list in Test cricket