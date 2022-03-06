Most Test wickets for India: Who is top wicket taker in Test cricket?

Most Test wickets for India: R Ashwin broke Kapil Dev’s record of 434 test wickets in the first test against Sri Lanka.

Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has yet another record under his kitty. He is now the 2nd highest Indian wicket-taker in test cricket. Ashwin broke Kapil Dev’s record of 434 wickets in the first test against Sri Lanka in Mohali.

R Ashwin has been India’s match-winner in the subcontinent conditions. He has been excellent with the ball, whereas he has played some valuable knocks with the bat as well. Ashwin has been criticized for performing just in Asia, but he played an important part in last Australia’s tour as well.

Ashwin took the wicket of Charith Asalanka in the 2nd innings of the test to break Kapil Dev’s record. Virat Kohli took Asalanak’s catch in slip on Ashwin’s bowling. India have dominated the Sri Lankan side in the game so far.

India declared their first innings on 574-8, whereas the Sri Lankans managed to score just 174 runs in the first innings. Indian spinners have dominated the Sri Lankan batters in the second innings as well. The duo of Ashwin-Jadeja is threatening for one team.

Apart from Ravindra Jadeja’s 175*, Rishabh Pant and R Ashwin also scored half-centuries for India in the first innings. India will get important 12 points in the World Test Championship by winning this game.

Most Test wickets for India

Anil Kumble is the highest wicket-taker of India in tests. He tops the list with 619 wickets, whereas R Ashwin is now at the second spot. Kapil Dev and Harbhajan Singh are at the 3rd and 4th spots, respectively. Ishant Sharma and Zaheer Khan are at the joint fifth position.

Rank Player Wickets Matches Average 1 Anil Kumble 619 132 29.65 2 Ravichandran Ashwin 435 85 24.31 3 Kapil Dev 434 131 29.64 4 Harbhajan Singh 417 103 32.46 5 Zaheer Khan 311 92 32.94 5 Ishant Sharma 311 105 32.40

Top wicket-taker in Test cricket

Muttiah Muralitharan is the leading wicket-taker in tests, whereas late Shane Warne is at the 2nd position. James Anderson is at the third position, whereas Anil Kumble and Glenn McGrath fill the top-5 list.