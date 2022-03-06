“Ravindra Jadeja is turning everything into gold”: Sachin Tendulkar hails Ravindra Jadeja for his excellent performances in India vs Sri Lanka first test

Ravindra Jadeja has been outstanding in the Mohali Test, and Sachin Tendulkar has a lot of praise for the Indian all-rounder.

Ravindra Jadeja is certainly the most improved test cricketer in the world. The way he has transformed his batting has been tremendous. Ravindra Jadeja now has the ability to turn the game with his batting, bowling, and fielding.

In the first test against Sri Lanka in Mohali, Ravindra Jadeja has again proved his class. He came to batting in a tricky situation, and he stitched a wonderful partnership with Rishabh Pant. When Rishabh Pant was playing, Jadeja was playing the anchor role, but after Pant’s departure, Ravindra Jadeja went on a rampage.

Jadeja was sitting the spinners for sixes for fun and was on cruise mode. He first completed his 2nd test century and in no time he completed his 150 as well. Although it came as a surprise when India declared the innings, Jadeja was at 175* at that time. A few more overs would have allowed him to reach his double century.

After an excellent batting performance, it was time for Jadeja “The Bowler” to shine on the ground. He went on to pick five wickets in the innings to stop Sri Lanka at just 174 runs.

Sachin Tendulkar hails Ravindra Jadeja

Sachin Tendulkar also went on to praise Ravindra Jadeja on Twitter. He said that Ravindra Jadeja can turn everything into gold.

“@imjadeja is turning everything into gold! 🏏Wonderful performance,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

Ravindra Jadeja has an excellent record in FC cricket for Saurashtra. He is the first player in the history of the Ranji Trophy to score three triple-centuries. When it comes to bowling, Jadeja has been India’s most lethal bowler along with Ravichandran Ashwin in test games. Jadeja also said that he loves batting and bowling with R Ashwin.

Shane Warne used to call Ravindra Jadeja a “superstar”, and he has certainly given a fitting tribute to him.