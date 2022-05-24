Most toss lost in IPL: Maximum tosses lost by a captain in IPL season list

Most toss lost in IPL season: The captain of Rajasthan Royals has made an unwanted Indian Premier League record.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson batted superbly well in the recently concluded Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans in Kolkata but there’s an aspect of captaincy which he has suffered majorly in this season.

Coin toss, which is neither in his hands nor can be improved, continues to trouble Samson in IPL 2022. Having lost the toss in 13 out of 15 matches this season thus far, Samson has lost the most tosses in an IPL season.

Addressing the same after failing to defend a 189-run target at the Eden Gardens tonight, Samson acknowledged that luck plays a role in T20s especially with respect to the toss.

“Luck plays a huge role [in this format]. The toss plays a huge role. It all comes down to what you want to do. I think [what is] controllable is to just come back and play some expressive cricket. Hoping for a good result in the next game,” Samson told Star Sports.

In spite of losing an early wicket after being asked to bat first, Rajasthan put on board a dominating 189/6 in 20 overs on the back of opening batter Jos Buttler (89) and Samson (47) contributing significantly.

However, Royals were found on the wrong end of a David Miller finishing masterclass as the 32-year old player scored 68* (38) with the help of three fours and five sixes including three consecutive sixes when his team needed 16 runs in the final over.

RR will now face the winner of IPL 2022 Eliminator in Qualifier 2 on Friday.

