Most wickets in IPL playoffs: Highest wicket-taker in IPL playoffs history

Most wickets in IPL playoffs: Dwayne Bravo has scalped the highest number of wickets in the Indian Premier League playoffs.

The playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2022 are up and running in Kolkata. Gujarat Titans are up against Rajasthan Royals in the first qualifier at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bowl against Rajasthan Royals.

Apart from Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore have also qualified for the playoffs. Kolkata’s Eden Gardens will host the Qualifier-1 and Eliminator, whereas Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host the Qualifier-2 and Final.

DJ Bravo is the highest wicket-taker in the history of the Indian Premier League playoffs, where he has scalped 28 wickets in 19 matches at an economy of 8.21. He has a brilliant strike-rate of 13.80. He has played for Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Lions.

R Ashwin is the 2nd highest wicket-taker of the IPL playoffs. He has scalped 19 wickets in 18 matches at an economy of 7.15. Ashwin has played equal number of matches as DJ Bravo, but he has a low strike-rate. He has played for Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in the playoffs.

BRAVO 👏👏 Champion 💪 has equalled the record for most wickets in the IPL! #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁 pic.twitter.com/nUg81cq2WA — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 27, 2022

Harbhajan Singh is the other name on the list, where he has scalped 17 wickets in 15 matches at an economy of 7.27. The veteran off-spinner has won IPL titles with Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

Ravindra Jadeja and Lasith Malinga are the other names on the top-5 list. Jadeja has scalped 16 wickets in 21 matches, whereas Malinga has scalped 14 in 15 games. Jadeja has played the most number of playoff games in the top-5 list. There are three spinners and two pacers in the top-5 list of IPL playoffs.