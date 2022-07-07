MS Dhoni birthday status: Best Happy Birthday Mahendra Singh Dhoni wishes on Twitter

MS Dhoni birthday status: The SportsRush brings you the birthday messages poured on Twitter for MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni is celebrating his 41st Birthday on 7 July 2022, the legendary wicket-keeper is currently in England to watch Wimbledon. Dhoni is one of the most respectable names in Indian cricket and his achievement speaks for himself.

He is the first captain in the history of cricket to win all three major ICC trophies i.e. ICC World Cup in 2011, ICC T20 World Cup in 2007 and ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. He also has won four IPL trophies with Chennai Super Kings in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021.

MS Dhoni’s score of 183* against Sri Lanka in Jaipur is the highest score by a wicket-keeper in the history of ODI cricket. Dhoni, who started his career as a goalkeeper in football has also worked as TC in Indian railways. He also holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Indian army.

Dhoni made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004, where he got out on a duck, and he finished his career with 10773 ODI runs at 50.57, courtesy of 10 centuries and 73 half-centuries. He hung up his test boots in 2014 in between the Australian tour, and he scored 4876 test runs, courtesy of six centuries.

Dhoni won the ICC ODI Player of the Year in 2008 & 2009, and he also won the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in 2007 for his prolific performances. He has 829 dismissals as a wicket-keeper under his belt, which is the 3rd highest after Mark Boucher and Adam Gilchrist.

MS Dhoni birthday status

Many former cricketers and colleagues of MS Dhoni poured wishes for MS Dhoni on his birthday on Twitter.

A leader like no other. Thanks for everything you have done for Indian cricket. 🇮🇳 You became more like an elder brother for me. Nothing but love and respect always. Happy birthday skip 🎂@msdhoni pic.twitter.com/kIxdmrEuGP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2022

Till the time full stop doesn’t come,a sentence isn’t completed. Till the time Dhoni is at the crease,match isn’t completed.

Not all teams have the fortune to have a person like Dhoni, Happy B’day to a gem of a person & player,MS Dhoni. Om Helicopteraya Namaha #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/qGFhpcP5so — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 7, 2022

Happy Birthday to the man who has inspired so many youngsters across the globe.🙌

Wish you the best always @msdhoni Bhai 😇 pic.twitter.com/LhHLrVlYc2 — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) July 7, 2022

Very very happy birthday to you @msdhoni 🥳 My best wishes are always with you! Have the most wonderful year ahead. Love always 🤗 pic.twitter.com/95n92fqeNT — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) July 7, 2022

A brilliant tutorial of how to be – in happy times and in difficult situations, that’s what the way @msdhoni conducted himself teaches. A phenomenal leader and an inspiration to youngsters, elders, business leaders alike , #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/eTGWRUSeFG — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) July 7, 2022

Happy birthday, @msdhoni 🤗 Wish you the very best for the coming year! Keep shining always. pic.twitter.com/SsfYsf3LUT — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 7, 2022

Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3uABWFIlnO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2022

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/oD7o5VnJVK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2022

A very happy birthday brother @msdhoni 🤗 May you keep smiling always! Have a great day and year ahead. Lots of love. pic.twitter.com/tWKDni7hP8 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) July 7, 2022

