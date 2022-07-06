Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai: Suresh Raina, CSK, Mohammad Kaif and others post best birthday wishes for MS Dhoni

Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai: The legendary Indian captain started receiving heartening birthday wishes on his 41st birthday.

Legendary Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has turned 41 today. Not a surprise by any means, Dhoni started receiving heartening birthday wishes from his teammates, fans and well-wishers just as the clock struck 12.

Dhoni, who continues to enjoy a heavy and loyal fan base despite retiring from international cricket almost a couple of years ago, is almost certain of being in the limelight throughout the day today. While wishes have already started to pour in from across the globe, expect more cricketers taking to their respective social media accounts to wish Dhoni on his 41st birthday.

In his 538 appearances at the highest level, Dhoni had amassed 17,266 runs at an average and strike rate of 44.96 and 79.07 respectively. In addition to scoring 16 centuries and 108 half-centuries, Dhoni also has the record of third-most dismissals (829) for a wicket-keeper across formats.

Dhoni, who will go down as one of the most impact-generating captains in cricket, had led India on a mammoth 332 occasions (60 Tests, 200 ODIs and 72 T20Is) across formats. One and only captain to win the ICC World Twenty20, ICC Cricket World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy under his tenure, Dhoni’s never-ending accomplishments make him an absolute legend of this game.

Dhoni, who continues to lead Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, was last seen in action during IPL 2022 earlier this year. With this IPL season being one of their worsts, Dhoni has confirmed returning to IPL 2023.

Readers must note that it was after winning IPL 2021 that Dhoni had hinted at playing in front of their fans at the MA Chidambaram Stadium before bidding adieu to the biggest T20 tournament in the world.

Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai

Dada taught us youngsters how to win and Dhoni made it into a habit. Two great leaders from different eras born just a day apart. Happy birthday to the men who shaped Indian cricket.@msdhoni @SGanguly99 pic.twitter.com/oD7o5VnJVK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) July 6, 2022

Happy Birthday to my big brother. Thank you for being my biggest supporter and mentor in every phase of life, may god bless you and your family with good health always. Much love to you mahi bhai. Wishing you a great year ahead! @msdhoni #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/3uABWFIlnO — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) July 6, 2022

And the clock strikes 12! The party begins at Anbuden! 🦁🥳 Super Birthday to you, Thala 💛#HBDThalaDhoni #Yellove #WhistlePodu 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/Okb9E6a0mp — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) July 6, 2022

“It’s an Indian captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the finals” Happy Birthday, @msdhoni #Dhoni #MSDhoni — Biswajeet Swain (@BiswajeetHuman) July 6, 2022

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has not only inspired cricket fans across the globe with his meteoric rise in the field but also shown us what a fantastic leader he is. Best wishes to #CaptainCool on his birthday! #HappyBirthdayDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/mE9vllURwD — Vijay Darda (@vijayjdarda) July 6, 2022

For more cricket-related news, click here.