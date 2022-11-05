MS Dhoni educational qualification: How did Dhoni fail in his first year of graduation?

While the Indian parents’ insistence for their wards to strive for academic excellence is still the top-most priority in majority homes, the rise and growth of the sport of Cricket as a fruitful career option has persuaded them to think otherwise for sure, especially since the past decade-and-a-half.

Once-in-a-generation players like the former Indian captain across formats, MS Dhoni, and their exemplary success stories in an alternative field apart from academics have certainly broadened the horizons of the upcoming generation, to rather go for their passion with all their heart, and let-go a tad the obsession to have ‘n’ number of degrees under their belt.

All of this of course has to happen provided they have the advantage of financial backing which becomes necessary to pursue one’s dream career.

In other rare cases, like an MS Dhoni’s, it also boils down to one’s self-belief in his/her potential and the stubbornness to not settle for less or only for a financially secure future.

MS Dhoni educational qualification

For the ones who have watched MS Dhoni’s hagiography – MS Dhoni – The Untold Story, would have been versed that the former Indian captain was not up there when it came to academics, for reasons we need no explanation.

Even while taking his examinations, all that would run in his mind was to write just enough to secure the passing marks, although at the cost of leaving the examination hall before the paper completion time.

Born in Ranchi, and completing his high school education from the city’s DAV Public School (Shyamali branch), Dhoni had secured 66% and 56% marks during his matriculation and intermediate examinations respectively.

The now 41-year-old had then got admission in the city’s Gossener College in 1999 through the sports quota, to pursue B.Com. However, he could never begin with the course owing to busy Cricketing schedule.

How did Dhoni fail in his first year of graduation?

Ten years later, Dhoni yet again enrolled for the same degree from the St. Xavier’s college, Ranchi this time around in 2009. However, due to his failure to appear for the first year final examinations, he was denied the promotion.

While multiple other reports on the web do suggest that he has a B.Com degree from this very college, the fact is that he has never taken any examination in the following years in order to complete the course.