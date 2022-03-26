MS Dhoni is back: Sachin Tendulkar praised MS Dhoni for a well composed half-century during CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 opening match

MS Dhoni is back: Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar hailed MS Dhoni’s knock during CSK’s IPL 2022 opening encounter versus KKR.

During the first match of the 15th season of Indian Premier League (IPL), Kolkata Knight Riders’ skipper Shreyas Iyer won the Toss and along expected lines opted to field first against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

KKR’s seamers made sure they took full advantage of the seaming conditions early on as Umesh Yadav sent back CSK’s both the openers back in the hut with the scorecard reading 35/2 after the end of the Powerplay.

Things just kept going haywire for the ‘Yellow Army’ as they lost half their side with the scoreboard reading 61/5 after the end of 11 Overs.

MS Dhoni is back

It was at this moment that CSK’s very own ‘Thala’- MS Dhoni arrived at the crease to join his new successor in Ravindra Jadeja.

The Cricketing fraternity, and MS Dhoni himself is aware of his struggles against KKR’s leading spinners in Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

The 40-year-old yet again failed to get rid of the spinner duo who operated right away post Dhoni’s arrival at the crease.

However, despite all of it, Dhoni made sure he didn’t throw his wicket away and waited for the pacers to come into the attack, as he struck his first boundary off Umesh Yadav while facing his 19th delivery.

Seeing off the spells of both the spinners, the former CSK skipper then smashed the pacers black and blue during the final three Overs, scoring 14, 15, and 18 runs respectively alongside his skipper to propel the score to 131/5 after the 20 Overs.

Having said that, the score is still under par with respect to the surface, which is indeed good enough for batting.

Sachin Tendulkar praises MS Dhoni’s half-century knock

Legendary Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar was all in awe of MS Dhoni after the latter smashed his 24th IPL half-century in 38 deliveries.

Well played by @msdhoni.

He started slowly but used his experience and a combination of composure, aggression and common sense to get @ChennaiIPL to where they are. Their bowlers will have to bowl exceedingly well to defend the total on this pitch. #CSKvKKR pic.twitter.com/BmfKRyDJOd — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 26, 2022

After scoring 2 runs off 10 deliveries during the initial part of his innings, MS scored his next 48 runs in mere 28 deliveries. His fifty-run knock was his first since April 2019.