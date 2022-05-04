MS Dhoni most IPL matches played: Most matches played in IPL full list

MS Dhoni most IPL matches played: MS Dhoni has played the most number of games in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings will meet in the 49th league game of the Indian Premier League 2022. The tussle between Bangalore and Chennai is always watched with great interest.

MS Dhoni will create a milestone in this game, as he will be playing his 200th game for the Chennai Super Kings tonight. Only Virat Kohli has played more games for a single team in the history of the IPL.

MS Dhoni most IPL matches played

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has played the most matches in the history of the Indian Premier League. He will be playing his 230th IPL game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 4 May 2022. Dhoni has just played for a couple of franchises in his career.

He has been with the Chennai Super Kings since the inception of the tournament, whereas he played for the Rising Pune Supergiants when the CSK side was banned for a couple of seasons. He is the 2nd most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League.

From the first time in 2008 to becoming a household emotion🥳! Here’s to a lot more in Yellove!💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/ZJKvGOXGdo — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 4, 2022

Dinesh Karthik will be playing his 224th game against the Chennai Super Kings, and he is at the 2nd position in the number of games played. Karthik, who is currently with the Royal Challengers Bangalore has played for Delhi, Gujarat Lions, Punjab, Kolkata, and Mumbai in the past.

Rohit Sharma is also not far behind, and he has played 222 games in the Indian Premier League. He has also played in just a couple of franchises, Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians. Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in the history of the Indian Premier League with five trophies with Mumbai Indians.

Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are the other two names on the top-5 list. Kohli is the only player in the history of the Indian Premier League to play for a single franchise.

Most matches played in IPL full list