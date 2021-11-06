Cricket

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Injury status: Will Mujeeb play in New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

Mujeeb Ur Rahman Injury status: Will Mujeeb play in New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"We don't want to decide the Championship on a gravel trap": Red Bull boss says he is disappointed with his Mercedes counterpart for suggesting a 'Championship deciding crash'
Next Article
"Proud of you": AB de Villiers reacts on South Africa's impressive ICC T20 World Cup 2021 performance
Cricket Latest News
"Proud of you": AB de Villiers reacts on South Africa's impressive ICC T20 World Cup 2021 performance
“Proud of you”: AB de Villiers reacts on South Africa’s impressive ICC T20 World Cup 2021 performance

AB de Villiers: The former South African captain expressed pride in how Temba Bavuma and…