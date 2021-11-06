Mujeeb Ur Rahman Injury status: Will Mujeeb play in New Zealand vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup match?

What is Mujeeb Ur Rahman Injury status ahead of the all-important T20 World Cup clash between New Zealand and Afghanistan on Sunday?

Sunday, November 7, 2021- the date India, New Zealand and Afghanistan Cricket fans have been waiting for with quite some anticipation, as far as their hopes of qualifying for the ongoing T20 World Cup is concerned.

New Zealand face Afghanistan in the match no.40 of the Super 12 stages and all the Afghan as well as the Indian eyes are gazed on the development around their mystery spinner- Mujeeb Ur Rahman, who sustained an injury before Afghanistan’s 3rd match of the ongoing World Cup versus Namibia. He also did not feature in the playing 11 during their important encounter against India- which they lost by a heavy margin (66 runs).

A dangerous spinner, and part of the spinning trio, alongside Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi in the side, Mujeeb becomes an imperative inclusion in the playing 11 for Afghanistan given the form that he had shown in the two initial matches he played in the tournament.

What is Mujeeb Ur Rahman Injury status?

In what is perhaps a positive news for Afghan as well as the Indian fans, Mujeeb has in all likelihood regained his fitness back, and might feature in tomorrow’s match against the Kiwis.

The 20-year-old mystery spinner took to his social media to post a video of him exercising in the gym, which also bore the caption- “back to gym #mood happy”.

Also, the media personnel covering the ongoing T20 World Cup in UAE have given his inclusion probability a thumbs-up, providing further hint that he surely is going to make an appearance in tomorrow’s match.

In the two matches that he had played in this tournament so far, Rahman has picked up six wickets at an average of 5.66, an economy rate of 4.25 and a strike rate of 8.

It is worth mentioning that India would crash out of the ongoing T20 World Cup in case New Zealand beat Afghanistan tomorrow.