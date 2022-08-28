“Thanks for everything Mujeeb”: Brisbane Heat acknowledges Mujeeb ur Rahman’s contribution as he moves to Melbourne Renegades for BBL 2022-23

Mujeeb ur Rahman will play for Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2022-23 after playing four seasons with the Brisbane Heat.

The first-ever International Player’s Draft of the BBL took place today, and all the teams have signed three overseas players. Melbourne Renegades got the chance to pick first in three categories of the draft, and they got their preferred choices as well.

They were clear that they need players who can spin the ball. Liam Livingstone was their first choice, Livingstone has been absolutely gun with the bat, whereas his ability to spin leg-spin makes him a great package. Mujeeb ur Rahman and Akeal Hosein were other picks for the Renegades.

Melbourne Renegades won the BBL 08, but they have been finishing at the bottom position for the last three seasons now, and they would want to improve their record this time around.

Brisbane Heat wishes Mujeeb ur Rahman well on his Melbourne Renegades move

Afghanistan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman will play for Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming BBL season. The Renegades picked him in Round 2, and Rahman was a part of the Gold Category. Mujeeb has played four seasons in the BBL, and he has always been a part of the Brisbane Heat in the past.

After completing his move, Mujeeb went on Twitter, and he thanked the Brisbane Heat and the fans for the support they gave him during the four seasons with the club. Brisbane Heat also thanked Mujeeb ur Rahman for his contribution to the club.

“Thank you Brisbane Heat for those 4 years I enjoyed my time with Brisbane heat family thanks to coaches, management staff and fans for showing so much love,” Mujeeb ur Rahman tweeted.

“Thanks for everything Mujeeb! It’s been a pleasure having you in Teal,” Brisbane Heat replied to Mujeeb’s tweet.

The Renegades were clear that they wanted to add spinners to their ranks as the surface of their home ground Marvel Stadium has supported the slower bowlers. Mujeeb is a proven BBL performer, and he has scalped 37 BBL wickets at an economy of 6.21. Overall, Mujeeb has scalped 198 T20 wickets at an excellent economy of 6.60.