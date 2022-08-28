Cricket

“Thanks for everything Mujeeb”: Brisbane Heat acknowledges Mujeeb ur Rahman’s contribution as he moves to Melbourne Renegades for BBL 2022-23

Mujeeb ur Rahman will play for Melbourne Renegades in BBL 2022-23 after playing four seasons with the Brisbane Heat.
Rishikesh Sharma

Cricket Latest News
