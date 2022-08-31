Cricket

“3 Zadrans played out class”: Gulbadin Naib applauds Zadran trio as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to qualify for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4

"3 Zadrans played out class": Gulbadin Naib applauds Zadran trio as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to qualify for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Ahmad Rashad and billionaire Michael Jordan have a very interesting 30-year-streak talk going to this day
Next Article
$500 million Lakers owner Jeanie Buss calls Russell Westbrook the best player on last year's roster
Cricket Latest News
"Mighty proud of the team's performance": Cheteshwar Pujara proud of Sussex despite losing Royal London Cup 2022 semi-final vs Lancashire
“Mighty proud of the team’s performance”: Cheteshwar Pujara proud of Sussex despite losing Royal London Cup 2022 semi-final vs Lancashire

Cheteshwar Pujara proud of Sussex: The Indian batter has had a phenomenal run in this…