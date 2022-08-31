“3 Zadrans played out class”: Gulbadin Naib applauds Zadran trio as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to qualify for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4

Gulbadin Naib applauds Zadran trio: The former captain gave a big hand to Afghanistan after they qualify of Asia Cup 2022 Super 4.

During the third match of Asia Cup 2022 between Bangladesh and Afghanistan in Sharjah, Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets. Victories in their first two matches have propelled Afghanistan to Super 4 round. Thus, becoming the first team to do so in the ongoing 15th edition of Asia Cup.

In spite of suffering hiccups in a 128-run chase, Afghanistan didn’t let fall of three wickets affect their chances of qualification. With wicket-keeper batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz (11), opening batter Hazratullah Zazai (23) and captain Mohammad Nabi (8) all scoring at a strike rate of less than 100, batter Najibullah Zadran took the onus of covering the damage by scoring 1 four and six sixes last night.

Najibullah, who scored a match-winning 43* (17) at a strike rate of 252.94, was well-assisted by Ibrahim Zadran (42*) as the duo shared a 33-ball 69-run fourth-wicket partnership to seal the chase with nine ball to go.

Playing his 79th T20I, 29-year old Najibullah made most of his experience on a tricky pitch. Targeting most of the bowlers he faced, Najibullah hit some convincing shots to prove his mettle.

Gulbadin Naib applauds Zadran trio as Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to qualify for Asia Cup 2022 Super 4

Former Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib took to his social media platform Twitter handle to applaud the class put on display by Zadrans and Rashid Khan on Tuesday.

It is noteworthy that both premier Afghanistan spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan picked three wickets to restrict Bangladesh to 127/7 in 20 overs.

Opening the bowling with pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb was the pick of the Afghani bowlers with figures of 4-0-16-3. Having forced the Bangladeshi batters to play false shots against him, Mujeeb ran through the top-order in the powerplay itself.

Naib, 31, had played the last of his 125 white-ball matches for Afghanistan during the tour of Bangladesh six months ago.