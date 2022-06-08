Multan Cricket Stadium pitch report for PAK vs WI: Pakistan vs West Indies 1st ODI Multan pitch batting or bowling today match

Multan Cricket Stadium pitch report for PAK vs WI: Multan Cricket Stadium will host an ODI match after 14 long years.

Pakistan will take on West Indies in the 1st ODI of the three-match ODI series at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. This will be the first international match in Multan after a spell of 14 long years. Pakistan has hosted a lot of teams in the recent past, but Multan was neglected all along.

West Indies are coming on the back of a series win under their new captain Nicholas Pooran, but the challenge of Pakistan will be a lot tougher. Pakistan’s side will be led by Babar Azam, whereas Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq and Mohammad Rizwan will assist him in batting. Shaheen Afridi will lead the bowling attack of the side.

Multan Cricket Stadium pitch report for PAK vs WI

The Multan Cricket Stadium is hosting its first international match after a span of 14 long years. In 2008, the last ODI at this venue was played between Pakistan and Bangladesh, where Pakistan won the match by seven wickets. Even Pakistan Super League matches have stayed away from Multan.

Multan will host all three ODIs of the series, and we can expect fresh pitches in the series. A total of seven ODIs have been played here in Multan, where the average 1st innings score has been 242 runs. Out of seven ODIs, four matches have been won by the chasing teams.

Preparations completed 👊 Last day of activities for both teams before the first ODI tomorrow 👏#KhelAbhiBaqiHai | #PAKvWI pic.twitter.com/hHhZvdkgtG — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 7, 2022

The track at Multan has always been famous for its batting wickets, and we have seen in the recent past that the pitches for white-ball in Pakistan have heavily favoured the batters only. With new pitches up for the offering, the batters of both sides would lick their lips to bat on the surface.

The pacers can get some movement in the initial overs of the match, and spinners can play their part in the middle overs. However, the pitch is expected to be a batting one overall.