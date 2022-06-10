Multan Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd ODI: PAK vs WI today match Multan pitch good for batting or not

Multan Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd ODI: The 2nd ODI between Pakistan and West Indies is set to take place in Multan.

Pakistan will take on West Indies in the 2nd ODI of the 3-match ODI series at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The hosts would want to seal the series, whereas the visitors would want to stay alive by winning this match.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam is at the very top of his game, and he has scored three continous centuries in the last three ODI matches. The bowlers of the side have been great too. For West Indies, Shai Hope has been excellent at the top, but the bowlers will have to adapt to the pitch of Multan.

Multan Cricket Stadium pitch report 2nd ODI

Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan hosted an international game after a span of 14 long years, and it was a treat for the cricket fans. Both sides scored above 300 runs, and the home team emerged victorious at the end.

The pitch at Multan has been a flat surface historically, and it does not have many demons to offer for the batters. However, it was visible in the last match that it is a little slow, and there is a turn for the spinners. Shadab Khan bowled an incredible spell for Pakistan in the last match.

WHAT A WIN 👏 Multan witnesses Pakistan’s highest successful run chase against West Indies in ODIs 🙌✨#PAKvWI | #KhelAbhiBaqiHai pic.twitter.com/MOhFbgk1RF — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) June 8, 2022

If the same pitch is used for the 2nd ODI, then the slowness will definitely play a part. There has not been any lateral movement or swing to offer for the pacers in Multan. Overall, it’s a really good wicket to bat on, the batters may have to start slow, but after adapting to the bounce, they can play their shots.

A total of eight ODIs have been played here in Multan, where the average 1st innings score has been 250 runs. Out of eight ODIs, five matches have been won by the chasing teams. Although, seven of these matches were played quite earlier, but it is clear that the teams would like to chase in Multan.