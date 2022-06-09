Fastest 18 centuries in ODIs: Is Babar Azam fastest to 17 ODI centuries?

Fastest 18 centuries in ODIs: Babar Azam became the fastest player to reach the milestone of 17 ODI centuries.

Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam is enjoying a purple patch with the bat, and he broke quite a few records in the first ODI against West Indies in Multan. West Indies managed to score a brilliant total of 305 runs in the first innings, courtesy of a brilliant century from Shai Hope.

Pakistan easily chased the target by losing just five wickets, where Babar Azam scored yet another century. Babar Azam scored 203 runs in 107 balls with the help of nine boundaries. This was Babar’s third consecutive ODI century, he scored centuries in the last two ODI games against Australia as well.

Babar Azam became just the first player in history to score three consecutive centuries on two different occasions. He also broke the record of making the fastest 1000 runs as ODI captain. Virat Kohli took 17 innings to complete the milestone, whereas Babar Azam did the job in just 13 innings. Azam has now scored four ODI centuries in the last five games.

Last night, it was truly a crowd conquering performance in front of the impressive Multan crowd. Every single member of my pack is a champion and they fight like one. One game at a time. pic.twitter.com/wPyWSbZsxe — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) June 9, 2022

Fastest 18 centuries in ODIs

By scoring his 17th century against West Indies, Azam became the fastest batter to reach the milestone of 17 ODI centuries. Azam scored his 17th century in his 85th innings, he broke the record of South Africa’s Hashim Amla, who took 98 innings to reach the milestone. Amla was holding on to the record since 2014.

Former Indian batter Virat Kohli is at the third position on the list, he took 112 innings to reach the milestone. Kohli, who has scored 43 ODI centuries, has not scored a single century in the circuit since 2019.

Australia’s David Warner and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock complete the top-5 list. Both southpaws have been incredible for their respective sides.