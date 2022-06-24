Murali Vijay retirement: Is Murali Vijay retired from international cricket?

Murali Vijay retirement: The veteran Indian batter will return to competitive cricket after 21 months tonight.

A dramatic Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 season opener between Chepauk Super Gillies and Nellai Royal Kings in Tirunelveli last night will be followed by the second match of the season between Dindigul Dragons and Ruby Trichy Warriors at the same venue tonight.

One of the four teams in the playoffs last season, Dragons had lost to eventual champions Super Gillies in Qualifier 2. Table-toppers Warriors, on the other hand, had also ended up losing to Chepauk albeit in the final.

While TNPL 2022 Match 2 will comprise of several current Tamil Nadu cricketers, veteran batter Murali Vijay is quite likely of catching the attention of fans.

Murali Vijay retirement

Vijay, 38, will be returning to competitive cricket 21 months after last playing for Chennai Super Kings in an Indian Premier League 2020 match against Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Readers must note that Vijay continues to be an active Indian cricketer and hasn’t announced retirement from any format. It’s just that he is returning after a “personal break” from cricket.

“I want to play as long as possible. Just took a personal break. I have a young family and wanted to take care of them. I’m enjoying my cricket now and I’m feeling fit, hopefully, I can do my bit for my team and TNPL,” Vijay had said at a TNPL event in Chennai earlier this week.

Tnpl 2022 ruby trichy warriors 💥 waiting for your re-entry thalaiva 🔥 all the best for the tournament 💥 we are diehard fans of muralivijay 🔥 allindia-muralivijayfansclub @mvj888 @TNPremierLeague @BCCI @ChennaiIPL pic.twitter.com/1F2OFww5HE — Senthil Muralivijay (@SenthilMvj8) June 15, 2022

Vijay, who last represented Tamil Nadu in a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka in December 2019, had played the last of his 87 matches for India in the form of a Test match against Australia in December 2018.