“My dear fellow bowlers, please understand”: R Ashwin opines bowlers’ decision to opt against Mankading batters might destroy their careers

R Ashwin opines bowlers’ decision to not ‘Mankad’ the batter at the time of delivery stride might become a turning point in their careers.

The ‘Mankad’ or the run-out effected by the bowler at the non-striker’s end at the time of his/her delivery stride continues to be a controversial mode of dismissal inviting contrasting opinions amongst sections of the Cricketing fraternity.

The ‘fairness’ debate of what has always been a legitimate way of dismissing a batter out again came to the fore when the MCC, a week ago, moved it from the ‘unfair play’ category to the ‘run-out’ category.

England pacer Stuart Broad, post MCC’s ruling, termed the dismissal as unfair as it requires zero skill from the bowlers’ end to get rid of a batter.

On the other hand, huge sections also welcomed the move as an attempt to destigmatize running the batter out at the non-striker’s end.

R Ashwin opines bowlers’ decision to not ‘Mankad’ might destroy their careers

India’s premier off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who had faced quite some flak on grounds of the ‘spirit of the game’ for dismissing England’s Jos Buttler in a similar manner during IPL 2019, has always been one of the strongest proponents of this very mode of dismissal.

Well done Ashwin, superbly done! Should get Man of the Match just for that. And if anyone criticises the Mankad of Buttler, they should read the rules. And history. This is the second time for Buttler. #RRvKXIP #IPL2019 — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) March 25, 2019

Clearly impressed by the MCC’s rule change on the same, Ashwin insisted the bowlers to not think twice while going for the run-out, as it might have a detrimental effect on their careers.

The off-spinner opined that a bowler might get smashed for a six, because the batter at the non-striker’s end scampered through to the batting end because of the extra step he had taken to complete the run.

“My dear fellow bowlers, please understand. The extra step the non-striker is taking might end up destroying your entire career,” Ashwin remarked via his YouTube channel.

“If the non-striker ends up on strike because of that extra step he is taking, he might smash a six. Whereas the current striker might have gotten out. If you take a wicket, you will grow in your career, whereas if you are smashed for a six, your career may go downwards. So the impact is huge,” he further added.