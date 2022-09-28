$10 million worth Ellyse Perry wouldn’t advocate Mankading, but suggests deploying the rather cheap mode of dismissal exclusively against England batters

$10 million worth Ellyse Perry sees the hilarious side of the intense debate around ‘Mankading’, which has not pleased majority English fans.

While the ardent supporters of Women’s Cricket are more than just pleased that a simple run out at the non-striker’s end has led the men to bring two female cricketers to the fore, a huge section of present and former England men’s cricketers have expressed their intense displeasure on the incident which occurred at the Lord’s last week.

The likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Tim Bresnan, Micheal Vaughan et al have, for different reasons voiced their opinions against the genuineness of ‘Mankading‘, which dismisses the batter at the non-striker’s end, without the ball being bowled at the batter on-strike.

I find the debate of the Mankad really interesting. So many views from either side. I personally wouldn’t like to win a match like that, also, very happy for others to feel differently https://t.co/BItCNJZqYB — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) September 24, 2022

As for the cricketing fraternity, a huge section does agree with the law, but the same lot strangely, also have a problem with it being used to determine a match outcome. While some bring in the ‘spirit of the game’ to the fold, the others go as far as terming the act itself as ‘cheating’, which involves no skill on the bowler’s part.

Ellyse Perry open to Mankading, but only against England batters

Star Australian allrounder Ellyse Perry, during an interaction with ‘The Grade Cricketer Podcast’, however, stated that while she too would not run out a batter at the non-striker’s end, she wouldn’t mind players effecting the same against players from England.

“I think the overall gist is no good, don’t do it, but if you’re going to do it, do it to England,” Perry hilariously exclaimed during the podcast.

“I’ve actually spent a good month or so with Deepti Sharma, just recently in the UK at ‘The Hundred’ with both at the Birmingham Pheonix, and she is the sweetest human being on the planet! So quietly spoken, and then just comes out on the field with a bit of wildlife, she further exclaimed.

The English Cricket fans have just not been able to digest the manner in which the match ended the other day, with Deepti Sharma messing with their senses after she ran Charlotte Dean out at the non-striker’s end, and with it, clean sweeping England 3-0 in the ODI series.