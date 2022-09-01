“I love batting with him”: Suryakumar Yadav describes importance of Virat Kohli’s knock in Asia Cup 2022 match vs Hong Kong

BCCI released an interview of Suryakumar Yadav by Virat Kohli after India’s win over Hong Kong in Asia Cup 2022 match.

India defeated Hong Kong by 40 runs in their last group game of the Asia Cup 2022 to seal their place in the super-4 stages. India will now face either of Pakistan or Hong Kong in their first super-4 match on Sunday in Dubai.

India won the match, but the way Hong Kong battled in the match was commendable. Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul failed to impress yet again. Virat Kohli scored a half-century after a long time, but the inning of Suryakumar Yadav stole all the headlines. The way Surya batted was incredible to watch.

On a pitch, where the other batters were struggling, Surya was smashing the ball for fun. He scored 68 runs in just 26 balls at a strike-rate of 261.54, which included 26 runs in the last over of Indian innings. Virat also managed to score 59 runs in 44 balls at a strike-rate of 134.09.

Suryakumar Yadav describes importance of Virat Kohli’s knock

Virat Kohli took the interview of Suryakumar Yadav after the Asia Cup 2022 match vs Hong Kong. Virat said that it was his honour to interview Surya after his amazing knock against Hong Kong. He insists that he was seen so many knocks of Surya from distance, but he was blown away after the experience of watching it very closely.

“It’s my honour to interview SKY today who played an outstanding knock. I have seen so many from distance when he has played IPL against us or that been done to a lot of teams. But this was my first experience of watching it very closely. I was completely blown away,” Kohli told Yadav in an interview on BCCI.tv.

Suryakumar responded to Virat by saying that he loves batting with him. He sheds light on the importance of Virat’s knock by saying that Virat has the ability to play aggressively once set, and he needed Virat’s presence at the pitch in order to play freely against the Hong Kong bowlers.

“Firstly, I love batting with him. I knew I needed you there. When you bat 30-35 balls, your next ten balls, you bat with a strike rate of 200-250. So it was important for me that you stayed there so that I bat freely,” SKY responded.

Virat also asked Surya whether he was thinking to go for six sixes in the last over, to which Surya said that he tried his best to do the same.