N Jagadeesan IPL teams list: Jagadeesan IPL auction price 2022

N Jagadeesan of Tamil Nadu gained all sorts of attention by playing a world-class knock in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 against Arunachal Pradesh. With the IPL 2023 auction next month, this knock of Jagadeesan has it in it to assure him of a good contract in the auction.

Tamil Nadu batted first against Arunachal Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, where they posted a record total of 506-2 in the first innings, where the duo of N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudarshan recorded a partnership of 416 runs for the first wicket in 38.3 overs.

Jagadeesan scored 277 runs in just 141 balls at a S/R of 196.45, which is the highest score in the history of List-A cricket. During his mammoth knock, Jagadeesan smashed 25 fours and 15 balls were sent out of the park.

N Jagadeesan IPL teams list

Jagadeesan has just played for Chennai Super Kings in IPL history, where the 4-time IPL champions bought the Tamil Nadu batter for his base price of INR 20 lakh in the IPL 2022 mega auction. It is interesting that Jagadeesan has played a total of just 7 IPL matches across IPL 2020 and IPL 2022.

Out of those 7 matches, he did not bat in 3 of them. In the 4 IPL innings, he has batted, Jagadeesan has managed to score 73 runs at a S/R of 110.61 where 39* has been his highest score against Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

It is clear that the talented batter from Tamil Nadu has not got a constant run in the IPL. Jagadeesan has been released by Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2023, and he can be a lucrative pick for the franchises after his recent form this season in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

In T20s, Jagadeesan has scored 1064 runs at 32.24 with the help of 6 half-centuries. However, his S/R is just 118.61, but his ability to keep the wickets makes him an attractive option for the other teams.