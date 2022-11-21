Highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy: Vijay Hazare Trophy highest individual score in history

The Vijay Hazare Trophy 2022 match between Tamil Nadu and Arunachal Pradesh at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru broke all sorts of records of the tournament. The openers of the side recorded a historical partnership, where N Jagadeesan scored the highest List-A score in the world.

N Jagadeesan and Sai Sudarshan recorded a partnership of 416 runs for the opening wicket which is a historical feat. Sudarshan scored 154 runs at a S/R of 150.98, with the help of 19 fours and 2 sixes. Sudarshan’s opening partner N Jagadeesan was in a different mood altogether.

N Jagadeesan scored 277 runs, which is the highest score in the history of List-A cricket. Tamil Nadu managed to breach the barrier of 500 runs (506-2) for the very first time in the history of the tournament.

Highest score in Vijay Hazare Trophy

N Jagadeesan’s knock of 277 runs is the highest individual score in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy (also the highest List-A score in the world). He smashed 25 boundaries and 15 sixes in his knock to break the record of Mumbai’s Prithvi Shaw, who scored the highest individual score of the tournament last year.

Shaw scored 227 runs against Pondicherry at the SMS Stadium in Jaipur last year. He smashed 31 boundaries and 5 sixes in his knock to lead Mumbai to a score of 457/4. Mumbai won the match by 233 runs at the end, and Shaw’s knock got praise from all over the fraternity.

Sanju Samson scored a double century in 2019 against Goa, which is the 3rd highest individual score in the history of the competition. He scored 212 runs in 219 balls with the help of 21 boundaries and 10 sixes. Kerala won that match by a massive margin of 104 runs.

Mumbai’s Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 203 runs against Jharkhand in 2019 in Alur, which is the 4th in the list, whereas Karn Veer Kaushal’s knock of 202 runs against Sikkim comes at the 5th spot.