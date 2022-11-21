Napier Cricket Ground boundary size: Napier Cricket Stadium dimensions and McLean Park ground length

The McLean Park in Napier will host the first India versus New Zealand T20I contest tomorrow.

When New Zealand will take on India at the McLean Park, Napier on Tuesday, all the eyes will yet again be gazed at Suryakumar Yadav, who has taken the Cricketing fraternity by storm this year in the T20 format.

The no.1 player in the format at present, the 32-year-old proved yet again the last Sunday why he deserves to stay at the top spot in the men’s T20I rankings, as he obliterated the New Zealand bowling attack with a scintillating century in mere 49 deliveries.

Come the third and final match of the series, the Kiwi bowlers will have to find a way to stop the Suryakumar juggernaut to stand a chance to draw level the series 1-1.

ALSO READ: McLean Park T20 records and highest innings totals

While India are likely to not make any changes to their playing XI from the second T20I, New Zealand will have a new skipper in-charge on Tuesday with Tim Southee at the helm, as Kane Williamson had to pull out due to a pre-booked medical appointment.

Napier Cricket Ground boundary size

Used for hosting Rugby matches as well, the McLean Park in Napier has smaller boundaries square of the wicket as compared to the ones in front.

In fact the square boundary dimensions are less than 60 meters, adding to the advantage the batters already have while playing at this venue, with the pitch conducive for stroke play.

During the last two ODIs that took place at this venue in the year 2019, the boundary square of the wicket measured mere 57 meters.

The straight boundaries are comparatively larger, measuring around 65 meters from the centre-pitch.

The pacers in particular, will make sure to not bowl back of a length at this venue so as to make it challenging for the batters to bring in the shorter boundary dimensions in play.