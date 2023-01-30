Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad pitch report: Narendra Modi Stadium batting or bowling pitch IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

The 3rd T20I of the 3-match series between India and New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The winner of this match will seal the series as well, and it can be a great contest at the biggest cricketing venue in the world.

After losing the first T20I, the Indian team made a comeback in the 2nd one, but it was not convincing. Hardik Pandya said that the pitch in Lucknow was not made for T20s. The spinners of the side have done really well so far, but the batters of the side will have to step up in this match.

New Zealand fought well in the last match despite posting a low total, and they will go into this match with a lot of confidence. In the shortest format of the game, the Blackcaps have done really well, and they will hope to win this match as well.

Narendra Modi Stadium Ahmedabad pitch report

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is set to host its 7th T20I match, and if all the previous matches are to be taken into consideration. It looks like a brilliant surface to bat on, there are multiple black soil and red soil tracks available here at this venue.

A total of 6 T20Is have been played here, where the average 1st innings score has been 174 runs, which proves that the batting has been easy here. The batters will be able to play their shots due to the flat nature of the wicket, and there is an even amount of bounce available as well.

The pacers will be able to take advantage in the initial overs of the game under lights. With a lightning-fast outfield, the ball will reach the fence quickly once timed well, whereas the smaller boundaries will make the job even easier for the batters. Considering the dew factor, both captains may opt to bowl upon winning the toss.