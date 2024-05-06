Is Travis Kelce Surpassing Mahomes as the Face of the Chiefs? Dan Patrick Delivers Candid Thoughts

In the wake of Travis Kelce’s record-breaking contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs, valued at $34.25 million, the debate over his status as the team’s primary figure has intensified. While many celebrate Kelce’s well-deserved payday, sports radio luminary Dan Patrick offers a much different perspective.

Advertisement

During a recent segment of his podcast on NBC Sports, Dan boldly posited that a new franchise face is on the rise in Kansas City. The spotlight on a team typically shines brightest on the quarterback, especially after multiple Super Bowl victories. However, Dan Patrick suggested that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, is stealing the limelight this time around.

“Has Travis Kelce become the face of the Kansas City Chiefs? And I would say yes because of everything off the field. Hosting Saturday Night Live, now dating Taylor Swift, he’s got a personality. Got the number one podcast along with his brother and it feels like the tight end is the face of the franchise as opposed to the quarterback.” Dan Patrick added.

Dan Patrick outlined several compelling reasons why Travis Kelce has emerged as the new face of the Kansas City Chiefs franchise. Firstly, Patrick notes that Kelce’s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift has elevated his personal brand, adding a charismatic personality to the team.

Moreover, Kelce’s off-field endeavors, including his widely famous podcast with Jason Kelce and recently getting to host Saturday Night Live, have kept the Chiefs in the spotlight beyond the football field.

The NBC sportscaster believes the dynamics have shifted, with Kelce now occupying a more prominent position as the face of the Chiefs compared to Patrick Mahomes.

Travis Kelce Might Just Be The G.O.A.T. Tight End, Suggests Dan Patrick

During the same segment of “The Dan Patrick Show,” the NBS Sports radio host also pondered whether Travis Kelce would earn the title of the greatest tight end of all time once he retires. Dan stressed, “I think Travis Kelce will be viewed as the Greatest Tight End Of All Time.”

Interestingly, Dan Patrick isn’t captivated by Kelce’s stats, but rather his influence on and off the field. Moving on, Dan Patrick drew comparisons between Travis Kelce and two other legendary tight ends in NFL history: Tony Gonzalez and Rob Gronkowski.

While reflecting on Gonzalez’s career, Dan recognized his outstanding on-field accomplishments, comparing his stats to those usually seen in video games. However, despite his greatness, Gonzalez lacked the same level of popularity as Kelce. On the other hand, Dan noted that Gronkowski, while both great and popular, loses out in comparison to Kelce’s level of impact and influence.

Kelce’s prowess as a player is beyond question, especially evident in the Kansas City Chiefs’ memorable journey to the Super Bowl in 2023, despite a somewhat shaky start to the season.

Throughout the postseason, Kelce has truly shined, racking up an impressive 262 yards and three touchdowns on a remarkable 85.2% of his targets (23 of 27). Among his greatest efforts was an 11-catch, 116-yard effort against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game. Moments like these will cement Kelce’s legacy as one of the NFL’s all-time greats.