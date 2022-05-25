Narendra Modi Stadium capacity: Motera Stadium capacity and Narendra Modi Stadium seat map

Narendra Modi Stadium capacity: Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the World.

The Indian Premier League 2022 has reached its business stages, and just three more matches will decide the winner of the tournament. The league stages of the tournament were played just in Mumbai and Pune due to the Covid threat, and the playoffs are being played in Kolkata and Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans became the first team to qualify for the final of the tournament by beating Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier-1. The Eliminator will also be played in Kolkata, where the Qualifier-2 and Final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Narendra Modi Stadium, which was inaugurated in 2020 has hosted a total of 23 T20 matches. It also hosted a few of IPL 2021 as well last season.

Narendra Modi Stadium capacity

Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium is the world’s biggest cricket stadium with a capacity of around 1,32,000. Formerly known as the Motera Stadium, the stadium was closed for renovation in 2015. In 2020, the brand new Narendra Modi Stadium hosted the pink-ball test between India and England.

The ground is spread over 63 acres, and it has multiple sporting facilities. Melbourne Cricket Ground used to be the biggest stadium in the world with a capacity of around 1,00,000, but Narendra Modi Stadium broke that record. There are multiple black soil and red soil pitches at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Before the renovation, the capacity of the ground was just 49,000. The ground has four entry points and the field size of the stadium is 180×150 yards. There are 76 corporate boxes in the stadium with a capacity of 25 each.

The tickets for the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad are already sold out, and a full crowd is expected to watch the mega event. With the home team Gujarat Titans already in the finals, the final is going to be an interesting affair.