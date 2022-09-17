147 Crore net worth Gautam Gambhir, once lent his wife’s father a huge sum of loan post marriage

Former India batter and present Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir, had once lent his father-in-law a hefty sum of loan.

After more than a decade-long illustrious Cricketing career for team India, Gautam Gambhir has also started to make a mark for himself in the political arena, in the capacity of a member of the Parliament of the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP).

Having triumphed during the 2019 general elections from Delhi East constituency, Gambhir, with a net worth of over INR 147 Crores, has managed to balance his political life and that as a Cricket analyst and commentator wonderfully well thus far.

While critiques have questioned his involvement in the game of Cricket despite holding an office of political responsibility in the capital city of India, he has earned the respect of the populace under his constituency, courtesy of the development projects he has initiated in the city, and for his social work during COVID-19.

Gautam Gambhir once lent his multi-millionaire father-in-law a huge sum of loan

One of the richest member of Parliament, as are 88% of the total number in the country, Gambhir had once, as per a report in ‘The Indian Express’, surprisingly lent a loan of INR 73 Lakhs to his multi-millionaire father-in-law.

It is worth of a mention that, Gambhir’s father-in-law – Ravindra Jain is a multi-millionaire businessman in Gurugram, and has a close acquaintance with his father Deepak Gambhir, a renowned Textile businessman himself.

The exact reason for the alleged hefty sum of loan from the former Indian cricketer is however, unknown as of date.

Having said that, Natasha Jain Gambhir, wife of Gautam Gambhir, interestingly has no stake in her husband’s net income or worth, which as aforementioned tunes to over INR 147 Crore.

The above information is mentioned in Gautam’s affidavit as presented by him to the Election Commission of India, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Also, as per a report from the ‘Financial Express’, the 40-year-old has in his possession moveable assets worth more than INR 116 Crore, and immovable assets to the tune of INR 28 Crore.