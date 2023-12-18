IPL Team Owners 2024: Net Worth And Interesting Facts About Owners Of Indian Premier League Franchises

With the auction for the 17th season of the Indian Premier League less than 12 hours away from us, owners of all the 10 franchises will be targeting to get the best players under their wings. The presence of some of the most prominent names in the country as IPL team owners 2024 is what makes this league such a successful venture.

Before cricket had even kick-started, Kolkata Knight Riders were known because of Shah Rukh Khan and his unmatched charm. Predicting the experience to be “crazy”, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer had once expressed his excitement about meeting him. Even though Mukesh Ambani is the richest individual among all the owners, Mumbai Indians are second in terms of the total net worth of the franchises.

Most of the franchises are owned by multiple owners with each one of them having a different stake in the team. That’s why operating an IPL team is not as easy as it seems. That said, the auction arena will look splendid yet again due to the presence of top personalities of the nation.

S. No. Franchise Owner Owner Name(s) Net Worth 1 Gujarat Titans CVC Capital Partners Steve Koltes, Donald Mackenzie and Rolly van Rappard 155 billion 2 Mumbai Indians Reliance Industries Mukesh Ambani 110 billion 3 Delhi Capitals GMR Group and JSW Group Parth Jindal and Kiran Kumar Gandhi 23.4 billion 4 Lucknow Super Giants RPSG Group Sanjeev Goenka 4.3 billion 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad Sun TV Network Kalanithi Maran 2 billion 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore United Spirits Anand Kripalu 1.1 billion 7 Kolkata Knight Riders Red Chillies Entertainment and Mehta Group Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta 766 million 8 Punjab Kings K.P.H. Dream Cricket Pvt. Ltd. Mohit Burman, Ness Wadia, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul 165 million 9 Rajasthan Royals Emerging Media and RedBird Capital Partners Manoj Badale and Lachlan Murdoch 160 million 10 Chennai Super Kings Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited N. Srinivasan 100 million

Interesting Facts About IPL Team Owners 2024

Gujarat Titans‘ owners, Luxemborg-based CVC Capital Partners, is the largest European private equity and investment advisory firm. After buying the franchise, the group had come into controversies as it was said that one of the biggest betting companies is associated with it which is not allowed under BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) norms.

Speaking of KKR, superstar Shah Rukh Khan shares a great bond with former captain and current mentor Gautam Gambhir. Ahead of IPL 2012 auction, Gambhir had asked the owners to spend their entire budget on spinner Sunil Narine, if need be. During 2014-15, Kolkata had posted a 55% growth in profit, which was the highest for any team and Khan’s brand value undoubtedly played a part in it.

Much like Khan, Punjab Kings‘ owner Preity Zinta has been with the club since the inception of the tournament. As much as she seems to be of a joyous nature, she had lost her cool and lashed out at head coach Sanjay Bangar following an IPL 2016 defeat to Royal Challengers Bangalore. Interestingly, Bangar has been signed as head of cricket development for IPL 2024.

N. Srinivasan, the owner of Chennai Super Kings, has always been fond of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. In fact, he was the one who splurged a record sum on him during IPL 2008 auction. Srinivasan, who had completed his Masters’ Degree in Chemical engineering from the Illinois Institute of Technology, Chicago, was also the chairman of ICC (International Cricket Council) at a point in time.

Owned by United Spirits Limited, RCB is currently run by Anand Kripalu in the absence of Vijay Mallya. Kripalu has worked with a lot of companies in his career and was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021 by IMA (Indian Marketing Awards).

Lucknow Super Giants‘ owner Sanjeev Goenka not only bought the most expensive team in IPL history but is also a business partner with former Bangalore captain Virat Kohli. This is Goenka’s second stint in the IPL as he used to own Rising Pune Supergiants between 2016-2017. He was awarded the “Banga Bibhusan 2015”, the highest civilian honour of the state by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Rajasthan Royals is owned by Manoj Badale and Lachlan Murdoch. One of the troubles faced by the franchise had come when former New Zealand captain Ross Taylor revealed that the owners slapped him. Badale, who has a 65% stake in the franchise, is a British businessman of Indian origin who has co-founded over 15 companies since 1998.

One of the richest businessmen in the world, MI owner Mukesh Ambani is a dropout of Stanford University. Moreover, he was not born in India but in a British Crown Colony named Aden (present-day Yemen). Currently, his son Aakash Ambani is taking care of the franchise.

Parth Jindal, CEO of JSW Sports, is a co-owner of Delhi Capitals. Jindal is not just associated with cricket but also owns Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League and Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League. JSW Sports recently helped Indian athletes grab brand deals in vicinity of INR 5 crore in Asian Games 2023.

Kalanithi Maran is the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Maran is the chairman and founder of Sun Group, a media company which comprises television channels, newspapers, weeklies, FM radio stations and DTH services. Kavya Maran, his daughter, is the CEO of the company and taking care of the franchise. Kavya’s net worth is said to be around Rs 409 crore.