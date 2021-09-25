Nathan Ellis cricketer: Is Chris Gayle playing today’s IPL 2021 match vs SRH?

Is Chris Gayle playing: Punjab Kings have made as many as three changes to their Playing XI post a disappointing 2-run loss against Rajasthan Royals.

During the 37th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Sharjah, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and chose to field.

“We gonna have a bowl, chances of dew coming in later on and it’s a small ground. We will try to restrict them to a low score. it’s about staying tight together and making small adjustments.

“It’s important to keep coming up with that energy and at times it’s easy to reflect on past performances where we have done better but we need to play with that freedom,” Williamson told Star Sports at the toss.

Reeling at the bottom of the points table, Sunrisers would be keen to register their second victory in this season as they will take the field with an unchanged Playing XI.

Is Chris Gayle playing vs Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Much like Williamson, Punjab Kings captain Lokesh Rahul also wanted to field first but didn’t shy away from admitting that he he was a bit unsure about making a decision at the toss.

“I was unsure of what to do. That game [vs Rajasthan Royals], it can either deflate you or make you go fearless. Everyone is keen to get out there and turn this around,” Rahul told Star Sports at the toss.

Unlike Hyderabad, Punjab have made as many as three changes to their Playing XI sticking to their strategy of not giving players enough chances. While Australia fast bowler Nathan Ellis will be making his IPL debut at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight, veteran batsman Chris Gayle and spinner Ravi Bishnoi have made their way back into the XI.

“We have three changes. Fabien Allen, [Ishan] Porel and Adil Rashid are out. [Nathan] Ellis, [Chris] Gayle and Ravi Bishnoi are back in the team. When you are the bottom of the table, you are still trying to figure out what your best eleven is.

“With Chris back in the side, it gives me and Mayank [Agarwal] a lot of breathing space at the top. Chris has always delivered for us and hope he can do that again for us today,” Rahul added.

Ellis, 27, had made his T20I debut for Australia as recent as last month. In 33 T20s till date, Ellis has picked 38 wickets at an average of 25.02, an economy rate of 8.03 and a strike rate of 18.60.