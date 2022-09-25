National Stadium Karachi pitch report today match: PAK vs ENG Karachi Stadium pitch report 4th T20

National Stadium Karachi pitch report today match: With the series nicely poised, Pakistan will be eager to make a solid comeback today.

After a record-breaking 10-wicket victory during the second T20I, the Pakistan opening duo of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were not able to repeat the nearly improbable second on the very next day, as the focus rightly shifted towards the lackluster display of bowling after a crushing 64-run loss versus England during the third T20I.

The action will, for the last time in this series take the fans to the National Stadium in Karachi, where the two sides will clash during the 4th T20I, with the seven-match series score line reading 2-1 in favour England.

After conceding 199 during the first T20I, the Pakistan bowling attack was taken to the cleaners the very next day as well, as it collectively leaked 221 runs off the 20 Overs.

Come the fourth T20I, their bowlers will yet again be placed under the scanner, as both the teams will continue on with their preparations for the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia.

🗣️ Mark Wood talks about adapting to the conditions by watching the opposition bowlers and his excellent performance in the third T20I#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/1Mb9sXjvM7 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 23, 2022

National Stadium Karachi pitch report today match

Along expected lines, the Karachi pitch during the third T20I turned out to be a batting paradise, with Ben Duckett (70 off 42) and Harry Brook (81* off 35) punishing the Pakistan bowlers black and blue to post a mammoth first innings total.

Thus, with matches taking place on separate pitches in each T20I, the new pitch adjacent to the one used during the 3rd T20I, will yet again come with the promise of entertaining the crowd, with quite a many ‘into the stands’ hits from the batters from both the sides.

To put it in numbers, the Karachi pitches have been one of the fastest scoring tracks in the world, with an average run-rate of 8.79 since the year 2020.

Moreover, the shorter boundaries coupled with a quick outfield, makes run-scoring easier for the batters on this surface.

Thus, expect the batting department to yet again dictate terms during the 4th T20I in Karachi today.