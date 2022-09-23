Yesterday match PAK vs ENG highlights: Pakistan vs England full match highlights 3rd T20I

Yesterday match PAK vs ENG highlights: The visitors are leading once again in the ongoing seven-match series.

During the third T20I of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 in Karachi, England beat Pakistan by 63 runs to lead 2-1 in a seven-match series. England’s sixth-biggest T20I victory (by runs) is also their second-biggest in Asia and biggest against and in Pakistan. For the hosts, it was their fifth-biggest T20I loss (by runs).

Pakistan, who had successfully sealed their highest T20I run-chase at the same venue a day before, couldn’t register another coup as they scored 158/8 in 20 overs in a 222-run chase tonight.

Batting only for the second time in this format, batter Shan Masood’s maiden T20I half-century remained a solitary positive for the home team. Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the fifth over, Masood hit three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 162.50 in his unbeaten 40-ball 65.

Serious talent on show … Jacks,Duckett & Brook !! The present & future locked in .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 23, 2022

Playing a representative match after more than six months, England fast bowler Mark Wood allured eyeballs not just for bowling in excess of 150 kmph but also returning with figures of 4-0-24-3. While spinner Adil Rashid picked a couple of wickets, Reece Topley dismissed a batter giving away only 22 runs in his four overs.

Put in to bat first by Pakistan captain Babar Azam (8), England wouldn’t have crossed the 200-run mark had it not been for a 69-ball 139-run fourth-wicket partnership between batters Ben Duckett (70*) and Harry Brook (81*).

For those of you, especially the ones who were watching India vs Australia second T20I, who missed watching England’s comprehensive performance at the National Stadium on Friday, can watch the highlights of the match on streaming platform YouTube.

Readers must note that the full highlights of the match will be uploaded on the official channel of Sony LIV. Part of Sony Sports Network (broadcasting rights of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 in India), Sony LIV’s YouTube channel is expected to upload both innings and full match highlights by morning (IST).