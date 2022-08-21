Cricket

“Netherlands deserve an appreciation too”: Twitter reactions on Netherlands falling agonizingly short of upsetting Pakistan during 3rd ODI

"Netherlands deserve an appreciation too": Twitter reactions on Netherlands falling agonizingly short of upsetting Pakistan during 3rd ODI
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"Naseem Shah - the next superstar Shah": Twitter reactions on Naseem Shah's maiden five-wicket haul ensuring Pakistan a nail-biting victory vs Netherlands during 3rd ODI
Next Article
Mick Schumacher says $10 Million of ridiculous expense plays part in lack of German drivers in F1
Cricket Latest News
"Netherlands deserve an appreciation too": Twitter reactions on Netherlands falling agonizingly short of upsetting Pakistan during 3rd ODI
“Netherlands deserve an appreciation too”: Twitter reactions on Netherlands falling agonizingly short of upsetting Pakistan during 3rd ODI

Twitter reactions on Netherlands nearly winning their first ever ODI against Pakistan during the 3rd…