“Netherlands deserve an appreciation too”: Twitter reactions on Netherlands falling agonizingly short of upsetting Pakistan during 3rd ODI

Twitter reactions on Netherlands nearly winning their first ever ODI against Pakistan during the 3rd ODI at Hazelaarweg in Rotterdam.

During the third and final ODI of Pakistan’s ongoing tour of the Netherlands at Hazelaarweg Rotterdam, some ordinary batting during the final few Overs of the chase robbed the hosts of staging a memorable upset against Babar Azam’s men, as they lost by 9 runs, to lose the three-match series 0-3.

Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh (50 off 85), who scored his second half-century of the series, and spirited performances from the middle-order batter in the experienced Tom Cooper (62 off 105) and Teja Nidamanuru (24 off 32), were just not enough at the end of it all, as they got bundled up at 197 in 49.2 Overs, en route the modest target of 207 handed by Pakistan.

As for Pakistan, their day was saved by moments of brilliance from their 19-year-old pacer Naseem Shah (10-0-33-5), who registered his maiden five-wicket haul across all formats for Pakistan.

After dismissing Max ODowd (3 off 11) and Musa Ahmed (11 off 21) within the initial Powerplay, Shah scalped the crucial wicket of the set Vikramjit Singh during the 31st Over, and later another set batter Teja Nidamanuru to prevent Pakistan from a rather embarrassing defeat, despite having already won the series.

Twitter reactions on Netherlands nearly upsetting Pakistan

Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam (91 off 125) for the umpteenth time proved to be his side’s messiah, as they huffed an puffed towards posting 206/10 on the scoreboard in 49.4 Overs.

Azam continued with his brilliant run-of-form, especially in the ODI format, as she smashed his third consecutive half-century of the series, to hand his bowlers something to bowl at.

The hosts’ medium-pacer Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowlers, as he finished the innings with figures of 9-0-50-3.

While today was Netherlands’ only third instance of bowling an opposition team all-out in the ODI format, their spirited chase garnered enough praises as well.

👏🇳🇱 Netherlands deserves an appreciation too! Rotterdam cricket ground filled with cricket fans of Pakistan is a proof cricket is not a popular game in Netherlands. However despite less following Netherlands were indeed very competitive against the asian giant Pakistan! #NEDvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) August 21, 2022

Netherlands a prime example of what Associates can achieve if they’re given a good run of games against the top teams. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) August 21, 2022

Netherlands lost by 9 runs & 16 runs in 2 #NEDvPAK games Lost by 16 runs vs NZ in the T20I Scared England in that 2nd ODI after the record total. Lost by 20 runs to WI. Lost after having WI 60/4 in a run chase of 215. Compelling show from @KNCBcricket this year 👊 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) August 21, 2022

Netherlands Appreciation Post Scoreline reads 0-3, but for me NED played like true winners this series in my book 👏 (like Ireland were for me in the NZ vs IRE ODIs last month) – though NED missed some first choice players. NED deserve all the praise for their fighting spirit pic.twitter.com/Gu3bnFmHaS — Sivy Kanefied (@Sivy_KW578) August 21, 2022

Netherlands played NewZealand England Afghanistan WestIndies Pakistan in 2022 and the improvement in performance is evident. ICC should make sure major teams on & off do tour low ranked sides. This will not only provide them quality cricket but will also promote the game #NEDvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) August 21, 2022

Netherlands should be proud of this effort and overall their summer. Kept improving every game. Need more top teams playing associate teams — Muavvaz (@_FrontfootPull) August 21, 2022

Netherlands performance was better than Pakistan🇵🇰 Pakistan will have to improve its performance But Naseem Shah performance is very Good, Inshallah he will also performe in Asia Cup #PAKvsNED pic.twitter.com/hGbbuTPXI9 — Khairullah Khan🇵🇰 (@Khairullah571) August 21, 2022