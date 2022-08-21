“Naseem Shah – the next superstar Shah”: Twitter reactions on Naseem Shah’s maiden five-wicket haul ensuring Pakistan a nail-biting victory vs Netherlands during 3rd ODI

Twitter reactions on Naseem Shah’s maiden five-fer across formats which prevented the hosts from staging a memorable upset at Rotterdam.

During the third and final ODI of Pakistan’s ongoing tour of the Netherlands at Hazelaarweg Rotterdam, the hosts agonizingly fell short of a rather modest target by 9 runs, in what could have been a memorable upset, against Babar Azam’s men.

En route the 207-run chase, Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh (50 off 85), smashed his second half-century of the series to keep the hosts’ hopes alive for major part of the innings.

However, a 105-ball 62 from the experienced Tom Cooper, and a valuable 24 (32) from all-rounder Teja Nidamanuru, during the latter half of the innings, brought their sides ever closer to notching up their maiden victory against Pakistan across formats.

However, post their dismissals within a span of five deliveries, and most importantly at the time their fans never wanted them to, it was all over for Scott Edwards’ men, as they bundled up with 197 in the board in 49.2 Overs.

Pakistan fans had nearly bitten off all their nails already, but their 19-year-old pacer Naseem Shah had a cure for each of their worries, as his maiden five-wicket haul ensured Pakistan successfully accomplished the expected whitewash.

Twitter reactions on Naseem Shah’s maiden five-wicket haul across formats for Pakistan

The right-arm quick hogged all the limelight across social media handles, as he registered his maiden five-fer for Pakistan across all formats.

After dismissing Max ODowd (3 off 11) and Musa Ahmed (11 off 21) within the initial Powerplay, Shah scalped the crucial wicket of the set Vikramjit Singh during the 31st Over, and later another set batter Teja Nidamanuru to prevent Pakistan from a rather embarrassing defeat, despite having already won the series.

✨ Naseem Shah – the next superstar shah of all three formats for Pakistan pic.twitter.com/YNu0GpXegE — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) August 21, 2022

That’s a Jaffa from Naseem Shah. Even the world’s best left hander wouldn’t have been able to stop that ball from hitting the stumps. Coming around the stumps, angling it in to the LHB, and then taking it away just a little bit to hit the top of off stump. It doesn’t get better. — Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) August 21, 2022

Naseem Shah’s ability was never in question but to see him mature as a wicket taking bowler is great for Pak cricket. — zainab abbas (@ZAbbasOfficial) August 21, 2022

Maiden five-wicket haul for Naseem Shah in ODIs 🌟#NEDvPAK pic.twitter.com/RJI73K0QSv — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) August 21, 2022

🔥India would have been preparing to face Shaheen Afridi in AsiaCup and had got a sigh of relief with his injury but mark my words!! Naseem Shah will be an out of syllabus question for India on 28th August!! Naseem Shah is too hot to handle in any phase of the match! #AsiaCup2022 — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) August 21, 2022

Huge series for Naseem Shah. Not only has he produced a match winning spell, 10 wickets in his first 3 ODI matches (including 5 today)…but he’s eased some of the concern about the gap left by Shaheen’s injury. They’re big shoes to fill. But this boy has a big future 🔥 #NEDvPAK pic.twitter.com/GjDbsBpsV0 — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 21, 2022

Beauty from Naseem Shah pic.twitter.com/OP2BC093Hi — Team Shaheen Afridi (@Team_Shaheen_) August 21, 2022

Pakistani youngsters ROAR with the ball as the #MenInGreen win the final ODI by 9 runs! Shabaash Naseem Shah, Wasim Jr kamaal kar diya 🙌 Appreciation for @KNCBcricket as well, they were superb throughout the series 👏👏#NEDvPAK #UnitedWeWin pic.twitter.com/fZbFxmOuDg — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) August 21, 2022

