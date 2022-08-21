“Hope bowlers save the day for Pakistan”: Twitter reactions on Pakistan all out for 206 in 3rd ODI vs Netherlands

Pakistan all out for 206: The Pakistani team barely crossed the 200-run mark in the third ODI at Hazelaarweg.

It is in their sixth ODI against each other that Netherlands have bundled out Pakistan for the first time. Captain Babar Azam (91) winning the toss and electing to bat first didn’t reap the desired rewards barring a 22nd ODI half-century for the skipper at a strike rate of 72.80.

An innings which never really looked to be on the ideal track, Pakistan were found wanting against a disciplined bowling and fielding performance in testing conditions.

Netherlands pacer Bas de Leede was the pick of their bowlers as his figures of 9-0-50-3 involved running through the visitors’ middle-order dismissing Mohammad Haris (4), Mohammad Nawaz (27) and Mohammad Wasim (11) in the process.

Opening the bowling with spinner Aryan Dutt, pacer Vivian Kingma picked a couple of wickets including sending back debutant opening batter Abdullah Shafique (2) on the second ball that he bowled.

While Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad and Dutt picked a wicket apiece, Dutt registering a caught and bowled dismissal to dismiss Azam in the 43rd over denied Pakistan of a much-needed finish on Sunday.

Pakistan’s ploy of providing batting opportunities to Shafique and Haris in place of established opener Imam-ul-Haq and wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan also backfired as both the rookies got out for single-digit scores.

Twitter reactions on Pakistan all out for 206 in 3rd ODI vs Netherlands

I hope bowlers save the day for Pakistan 🥺 #NEDvPAK — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) August 21, 2022

Netherlands deserve all the praise in the world. They played excellent cricket throughout this series and in fact the entire year. They had their chances against New Zealand too, put up a fight against England and now against Pakistan. They are missing a few players too. #NEDvPAK — Farid Khan 🇵🇰🇹🇷 (@_FaridKhan) August 21, 2022

Outstanding bowling (and fielding) effort from the Netherlands to bowl out Pakistan inside the 50 overs for 206. With a weakened team and the series already lost…they went out and played their hearts out. You have to respect & admire it. Now then. A serious challenge #NEDvPAK — Aatif Nawaz (@AatifNawaz) August 21, 2022

Babar knock today remind of sachin 100th ton match vs bangladesh….bhad me jaye team apun ko toh century banana hai #NEDvPAK — Kishan Sharma3 (@Sharma3Kishan) August 21, 2022

