Cricket

“Never thought you’d ask”: Barmy Army tease David Warner over his T20 World Cup 2021 Instagram post

"Never thought you'd ask": Barmy Army tease David Warner over his T20 World Cup 2021 Instagram post
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"If I'm in LA with Mark Wahlberg, we're always having some wine": Jimmy Butler reveals his vices and how the Heat superstar became a wine connoisseur a la LeBron James
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
"Never thought you'd ask": Barmy Army tease David Warner over his T20 World Cup 2021 Instagram post
“Never thought you’d ask”: Barmy Army tease David Warner over his T20 World Cup 2021 Instagram post

Barmy Army tease David Warner: England cricket’s supporters club were seen joking with the Australian…