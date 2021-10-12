“Never thought you’d ask”: Barmy Army tease David Warner over his T20 World Cup 2021 Instagram post

Barmy Army tease David Warner: England cricket’s supporters club were seen joking with the Australian batter on Twitter.

The imminent ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will witness Australia batter David Warner returning to the shortest format at the highest level after more than a year. Warner, who has missed T20Is in the recent year due to several reasons, is almost certain to open the batting for Australia with captain Aaron Finch in the world event starting from October 17.

In an ideal world, Warner would have wanted to enter the World Cup on the back of lots of runs in the second leg of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League. However, scores of 0 (3) and 2 (3) in the first two matches saw him getting dropped for the second time this season.

What followed was Warner warming the bench for the remaining five matches in a season where his team has finished at the bottom of the points table. The 34-year old player will now have to start afresh as his national team hasn’t been in the best of forms lately.

Barmy Army tease David Warner over T20 World Cup 2021 Instagram post

Warner, who is keenly followed across social media platforms, took to his Instagram and Twitter account to upload an image with Finch. “Looking forward to putting on the Australian colours again! Who are you supporting this World Cup??,” read Warner’s caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31)

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who is quite active on social media platform Twitter, was quick to respond to Warner’s question as he unsurprisingly extended his support towards England.

However, England Cricket’s Supporters Club Barmy Army were in the mood to take a dig at Warner. Smartly enough, Barmy Army extended their support to each team which is slated to face Australia in Group 1 of Super 12s. In addition to a couple of team who will qualify from Round 1, Australia will contest against England, South Africa and West Indies in the league stage of this T20 World Cup.

It is worth mentioning that Australia will lock horns with South Africa to kick-start Round 2 of T20 World Cup 2021 on October 23 in Abu Dhabi.